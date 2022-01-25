Caribbean Series 2022: Where will it be played and when? | News from Mexico

MEXICO-. There is already a representative Mexico for the Caribbean Series 2022, because the Charros de Jalisco were crowned champions of the 2021-22 season from Mexican Pacific League last saturday before Culiacan tomato growers.

For the second time in history, Mexico will be represented by Charros from Jalisco in the ‘Caribbean Classic’. The first occasion was in the edition 2019 held in Panama, although the tricolor team came in fourth place.

The Caribbean Series 2022 will be based at Santo Domingo Dominican Republic, since all the games will be played in the Quisqueya Juan Marichal Stadium, the home of Lions of the Chosen and Tigres de Licey.

From when to when will the 2022 Caribbean Series be played?

The activity of the Caribbean Series Santo Domingo 2022 will start the friday january 28 and the champion will be known Thursday February 3, lasting six days.

These are the countries that will participate

The Caribbean Series 2022 will have the participation of Mexico (Jalisco charros), Dominican Republic (Cibao Giants), Venezuela (to define), Puerto Rico (Creoles of Caguas), Colombia (Caimans of Barranquilla) and Panama (Los Santos Astronauts).

Caribbean Series titles by country

Until before the 2022 edition, Dominican Republic is the country that has won the Caribbean Series the most times, with 21 titles, followed by Puerto Rico (16), Mexico (9), Cuba (8), Venezuela (7) and Panama (two).