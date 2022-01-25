Caribbean Series Santo Domingo 2022 will use VAR in its matches

The video arbitration system will be used for the first time in the history of the baseball contest according to the Organizing Committee

Among the novelties of the 64th edition of the Caribbean Series will be for the first time the VAR (Video Assistant Referee for its acronym in English).

The Santo Domingo 2022 Organizing Committee headed by Juan Francisco Puello Herrera, Caribbean Professional Baseball Commissioner, and Vitellius Mejia Ortiz, president of the Professional Baseball League of the Dominican Republic, informed that the company Mediapro will be in charge of implementing the system for the matches and television broadcasts.

They also stated that the referee review technology will be used for the first time in the history of the Clásico del Caribe and will help strengthen the CBPC’s play review system.

“We have managed to contract what they call the VAR, which is nothing more than the production of the repetitions of the plays when they are claimed, which will be available from all the cameras that will be working on each game from the Quisqueya Stadium,” said Puello Herrera. .

With the incorporation of the VAR, the referees will have “a greater range of possibilities” by being able to provide fair and accurate decisions during the tournament matches.

The 2022 Caribbean Series will take place in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, for the first time since 2016, where six clubs will participate from January 28 to February 3.