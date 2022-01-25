Chivas de Guadalajara will play a friendly against León in March

Those led by Michel Leaño do not want to lose competition rhythm before the national team break.

The tie on matchday 3 against Queretaro put Michel Leaño and his followers back in the eye of the hurricane. Although the team remains in the fight at the top of the classification table, the sensations that Chivas de Guadalajara leaves in each game do not invite optimism.

+ Chivas stove football heading to Liga MX Clausura 2022 +

Hence, from the club they try to make the most of the dates where there is a stoppage of selections. Initially, a friendly was agreed against Pumas on January 23 from the Chukchansi Park Stadium, from the city of Fresno, California, United States; and now another exhibition has been confirmed before the Lion.

This was communicated from the rojiblanco club itself on Monday. Chivas and León will face each other on March 26 at the paypal-park, from San Jose, California, United States. This game will also be part of the “Flock Tour” What will the people of Guadalajara do in the country of stars and stripes?

Before, both teams will play their commitment to the Closure 2022 in the framework of day 6 of the MX League. This clash is scheduled for Saturday February 19 from the Nou Camp facilities. The latest precedent between the two does not favor the Flock, who fell thrashed 3-0 on date 5 of the opening 202one.

Where will the friendly against León be played?

The Paypal Park, in the city of San José, California, is the site chosen for the dispute of this exhibition duel. This colossus is the home of the San Jose Earthquakes of Major League Soccer, a club where two former Chivas live as Matías Almeyda and Eduardo ‘Chofis’ López.