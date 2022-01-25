Craig Harrington insulted Rayadas players with a ‘fu… off’

The Disciplinary Commission will meet this Tuesday to determine the sanction of the América coach

The technician of América Femenil, Craig Harrington, insulted the Rayadas del Monterrey with a ‘fu… off‘as he was able to find out ESPNDigital by two sources close to the Women’s MX League.

The Disciplinary Commission already has in its hands the case of what happened at night in the match between América and Monterrey, in the match of Date 3 of the Clausura 2022 of the Women’s MX Leaguewhich ended with a score of 0-2 in favor of the visitors.

Craig Harrington’s insult to the Rayadas players was recorded in the official report of the game imago7

Craig Harrington was expelled for insulting players from the rival teamas reported by Eva Espejo herself, technical director of the Rayadas, at the press conference after the match.

The British strategist added his second red card in less than a year and, as this portal learned, the Englishman will be sanctioned without the need to open an investigation.

“There is no need to open an investigation, since the official report of the central judge, Lizzet Amairany García Olvera, is available in the Disciplinary Office.”

“With that he can be sanctioned,” it was reported this morning.

Due to this lack of the Code of Ethics, after uttering words that are not seen in sports and in daily life, Craig Harrington could leave several games and this could be decided this Tuesday, when the Disciplinary Commission holds its meeting corresponding to Matchday 3 of the women’s tournament in Liga MX.

America, waiting for the sanction

ESPN consulted the America on the subject and, sources that requested confidentiality, assured that there is no reason for the expulsion of the technician in the card.

The Coapa club awaits the resolution of the Disciplinary Commission to know the punishment that the European coach will receive because a couple of sources within Liga MX indicated that the referee Lizzet García reported the insult towards the members of the rival.

Craig Harringtonduring his time at the Utah Royals of the NWSL in the United States, was accused of sexist comments towards staff members and team players, which is why the board decided to remove him from the position.

In turn, the team from Monterrey decided not to comment on the issue that occurred on Monday night at the Azteca Stadium.

Information from Karen Peña was used in the writing of the note.