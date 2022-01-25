Crowdfunding proptech ventures into NY retail real estate

A crowdfunding proptech (crowdfunding) real estate launched for local investors clinton street, a project located in one of the fastest growing areas of Manhattan, the Lower East Side, in New York City.

It should be remembered that the first project published by this platform outside of Mexico was Florida Palace Hotel, which consisted of the remodeling of the hotel with the same name, located in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Clinton Street is a commercial premises located on the ground floor of a building for retail and restaurant area, the proptech Briq seeks to open spaces in one of the most popular places for this type of business in Manhattan.

In this new post-pandemic stage, downtown Manhattan is in a recovery boom after the restrictions, and for its part, commercial leasing grew in 3Q21 at a faster rate than in 2019.

iconic place

In NY, the opening of new spaces for bars and restaurants increased by 92%, compared to 2020, which makes this area a good option to invest.

The Lower East Side It has been the hub of Manhattan’s restaurants, bars and youth culture for decades, and has also recently become a destination for new restaurants from top Michelin-starred chefs.

Both Floridan Palace and Clinton Street are projects led by the developer Chapter Real Estate, which since 2003 has been in charge of transactions for the acquisition and development of residential, commercial and office real estate projects,in Mexico, the United States, Chile, Colombia and Argentina.

The progress of the project is 95%, which mitigates development risks, and the developer himself participates with a capital investment, which aligns his interests to the success of the project.



clinton street will be able to generate estimated annual internal rates of return in dollars, ranging from 10.70%, in a pessimistic scenario, to 16.60%, in an upward scenario, highlighted briq.mx.