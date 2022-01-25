Cryptocurrencies plummet: two reasons that explain this trend | International

The cryptocurrency selloff gathered steam on Monday, with bitcoin falling to a six-month low while other digital tokens suffered even bigger losses.

Bitcoin sank as much as 6.6% and fell below the $34,000 mark, continuing a six-day decline.

Ether fell 7.6% to touch $2,201, also the lowest level since July.

Across the cryptocurrency spectrum, markets were in a sea of ​​red, with SOL, from Solana, and ADA, from Cardano, which plunged 19% and 13%, respectively, according to data compiled by CoinGecko.

Cryptocurrencies have come under widespread selling pressure in recent days, with traders pointing to dovish signals from the Federal Reserve and a sell-off in tech stocks as reasons for traders to pull out of risky assets.

Since its all-time high in November, bitcoin has fallen more than 50%.

“We don’t think it’s a bad thing that market volatility takes some of the air out of the more speculative corners of the market,” said strategists led by Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management.

The 40-day correlation coefficient for the digital token and the Nasdaq 100, with a heavy weighting of tech stocks, comes in at nearly 0.66, the highest in data compiled by Bloomberg since 2010.

A similar correlation with the S&P 500 is also at a record high.

Stocks exposed to cryptocurrencies fell in early trading.

microstrategy inc. plummeted about 12%, while bitcoin miners Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. and Riot Blockchain Inc. lost similar percentages.

Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Financial Pty Ltd., said the sector is “Very oversold but momentum is down and rallies likely to be sold.”

Peter Berezin, chief global strategist at BCA Research Inc., is skeptical of bitcoin in general, though he sees the possibility of a near-term boost if stocks rally.

His long-term goal is just $5,000. Investors looking to hedge risk should consider going long Cardano, Solana and Polkadot against bitcoin, litecoin and dogecoin, he said.

BLOOMBERG