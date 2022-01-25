Cuban pitchers Tur and Cousin meet in the Dominican Republic

After being unaccounted for for several days, Cuban pitchers Yunior Tur and Yosimar Cousin finally arrived in the Dominican Republicthe first destination of his trip to Major League Baseball.

The news was announced by the journalist Francys Romero, who announced that now they will be one of the most sought after pitchers by the scouts in Quisqueyana land.

Neither Tur (22 years old) from Santiago nor Cousin (23) from Camagüey had reported to their respective National Series squads, so it was to be expected that at some point this kind of reports would surface.

As we said in recent days reporting their temporary disappearances, “it is presumed that they are together. An expert consulted by CiberCuba said that they must be hiding somewhere on the coast, waiting to be able to leave Cuba,” and added that “they have become fatal, because The weather has been really bad lately.”

At the time of breaking his ties with the insularm ball they were some of the best pitchers left in the country. However, the two had been excluded from the Cuba team at the U-23 World Cup for an alleged patriotic deficitaccording to statements made at the time by the team manager, Eriel Sánchez.

Throughout three National Series, Tur (elected best reliever in the most recent domestic championship) had four wins and one failure, 24 saves and an ERA of 1.46, with 10.8 strikeouts per complete game. Meanwhile, Cousin has 15 wins and 16 losses in six Series and 4.75 PCL.