Cubans demonstrated against the Buena Fe concert in Madrid: “Have dignity”

Cuban activists of the Actions for Democracy Movement (MAD) demonstrated this Sunday against the concert of the duo Good faith held at the Story nightclub, in Madrid.

“We have also come to Story Madrid, the nightclub where Buena Fe is presented to give them the welcome that these lackeys of the Cuban dictatorship deserve,” MAD said on its social networks.

Planted on the sidewalk in front of the nightclub, a group of Cuban pro-democracy activists denounced the complicity of the public queuing to enter the Buena Fe concert, as well as that of the owner of the nightclub who opened the doors of his premises to some musicians who have called those who demand rights and freedoms in Cuba “surrogates” and “denialists”.

“Have dignity!”; “Down with the Castro dictatorship! 63 years with the Castro dynasty!”; “Partners in crime!” and “Patria y Vida” were some of the cries heard by those attending the concert in line before buying their tickets, which cost between 10 and 15 euros at this venue.

At one point, the owner of the disco crossed the street to ask the protesters to disband or he would call the police for violating anti-covid regulations that prohibit the gathering of more than 20 people in open spaces. However, the protesters laughed at their intentions as they deliberately reduced the number of participants to comply with established protocols.

“The owner of Story Madrid came here to threaten us, it is believed that we are in Cuba, where we cannot express ourselves,” the MAD said on Twitter, accompanying the publication with a video of the events.

Staunch defenders of the totalitarian regime of Havana, the duo Buena Fe and especially its vocalist Israel Rojas They are in the crosshairs of Cuban civil society activists for their statements in favor of the dictatorship and against Cubans who demand change for their country.

The duo also performed at the Madrid International Tourism Fair (Fitur), at the Cuban stand, “before a large group of Spanish businessmen and from other countries,” according to Cubadebate. The musicians were invited by Fitur, an entity that organized Cuba Night at the aforementioned fair.

“It has been a complicated journey, but the best thing is that we are back, that Cuba is making efforts to recover the momentum of tourism,” he told Latin Press Israel Rojas, who together with Yoel Martínez received support from the Cuban Ministry of Tourism (Mintur) to promote himself among the Spanish public.

Despite acknowledging that Cuba does not have a powerful music industry capable of locating its artists in different international markets, Rojas blamed the international ignorance of his songs on the effects of the “blockade.”

“If you add to this the effects of the blockade (of the United States), the political prejudices regarding Cuba, the many years invested in demonizing our country (…) it is difficult to replicate in the international market a success similar to that we have with the Cuban public,” he told Cubadebate.

Rojas, who recently called “abnormal” the followers of the duo who criticized their position in favor of the Cuban regime, for not having understood the “message” of their lyrics, managed to set social networks on fire and turn the feeling of rejection of many who admitted having admired the group into a trend.

For their part, the MAD activists demonstrated this Saturday in front of Cuba’s stand at Fitur to the cry of “human rights for our brothers”.

Carrying a black canvas on which a Cuban flag could be seen, with the poster Homeland and Life and Viva Cuba Libre, the activist Lázaro Mireles, coordinator of the Movement of Actions for Democracy platform, stood in front of the Ministry of Tourism stand ( MINTUR) of the island.

For about 10 minutes, the protesters chanted slogans and demanded freedom in front of the luxurious stand set up by MINTUR to promote one of the most lucrative sectors of the Cuban economy, in the hands of the military conglomerate. Business Administration Group (GAESA), led by General Luis Alberto Rodriguez Lopez-Calleja.