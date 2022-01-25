Cubans explode with the Government: Close the stores in MLC or pay in dollars!

The Cubans are tired of stores in freely convertible currency (MLC) and so they demonstrate it in a petition on the platform Change.org with more than 8,200 signatures to demand the closure of those stores in dollars or other currencies in Cuba.

“It’s good now. How long are we going to last? Close stores in MLC or pay in that currency“, Yinet Pascual said. “That’s right, they should close them. The only country that they sell you in a currency that they don’t pay you is this one: a real disaster“, Yordayma Rivero said in the Facebook group Cubans with their own criteria.

“Where do you have to sign so that the impudence ends? They do not have to close them, just put the prices in Cuban pesos (CUP) and with an affordable cost for the Cuban population.“said Mileidi Ascension.

In the petition in Change.org Cubans, inside and outside of Cuba, demand that the Government “the immediate closure of the dollar stores or MLC, currency that is not produced within the country; and the replenishment of all stores in CUP or Cuban pesosthe currency with which the State pays its workers”.

“These dollar stores generate economic segregation and social exclusion”they add.

“It would be the most rational thing to close those stores and adjust prices to the average salary. That the currency is generated by production and services, ‘exports’, etc. In the 1980s there were no such stores and people lived, today we do not live, we subsist badly and one of the causes is those stores to which few of us have access“Marvelio Alfaro said.

“I do not support, the solution is not that the stores in MLC are closed, the solution is that the communist system ends, that the dictatorship fallsand that all the Castro fraud be tried for crimes against humanity,” said Michel Díaz.

Ihosvany Puentes opined that “It’s not a political issue, it’s about social justice.. Nobody wants those stores, close them now.”

Although initially, the Cuban government announced that there would be some stores in MLC, most of the stores on the Island switched to that currency after the so-called Ordering Task and the disappearance of the convertible Cuban peso (CUC).

On the other hand, the few stores in Cuban pesos are out of stock Y the price of the dollar, euros or the MLC in the informal market is skyrocketing for weeks.

Added to this situation is that the Government still has no ability to sell foreign currency.

Cubans last week criticized the high prices on MLC at the Carlos III store in Havana, where a washing machine can cost 606 MLC and a television 838 MLC. “This country sucks. nobody charges dollars, nor MLC and how easily they talk and advertise what is in the stores of the rich”, they said.