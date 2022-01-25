Cubans to the Government before the cost of the dollar in the black market: ‘Inaction cannot be an option’

The devaluation of the currency in Cuba has reached such a point that one US dollar is equivalent to about 95 Cuban pesos on the black market and the euro exceeds 100., according to the offers published by citizens on informal buying and selling portals. In the midst of this panorama that affects the already difficult economy of families, Cubans, including economists, ask the government to intervene in the matter.

The professor of the subject, Oscar Fernández, considered in a highly commented publication on Facebook that “inaction cannot be an option” with what is happening right now.

“In 2001, CADECA sold and bought dollars at a flexible rate, although limited, which at that time ranged between 20 and 21CUP for 1USD.. With the collapse of the Twin Towers, the immediate effects that this brought to travel and tourism and the relative reduction in remittances received, a speculative spiral was unleashed that began a rapid depreciation of the peso against the USD,” he exemplified.

He recalled that “in a matter of days it went from 21×1 to 26×1. And the government at the time intervened immediately.”

The deceased Fidel Castro “appeared in a public appearance assuring that a greater devaluation would not be allowed because it could not be accepted to continue affecting the purchasing power of the population that earns in pesos,” that is, workers from any sector and retirees, he said.

The state-owned CADECA set the exchange rate at 26×1 at that time and “managed to guarantee it.”

“The spiral stopped. Other distortions arose, other consequences came, and other containment measures were tried, which were successful in some ways and failed in some ways. But the Government intervened as it knew, because the worst way to err is not toFernandez said.

“The alarms, which have not stopped sounding for months, although our press does not want to worry us about it, are now resounding throughout the national territory. Inaction cannot be an option“, he claimed.

For the economist Elías Amor, “it is impossible to bet on a fixed exchange rate without a Central Bank with reserves and willing to intervene in the foreign exchange market. The devaluation will come sooner or later. But it will come”, something in which Oscar Fernández agreed.

Daniel García, who also commented on Fernández’s publication, pointed out that at least “they could sell a limited amount (of currency) monthly to all Cubans“.

“For example, you can buy 100USD per month to be able to shop in stores. Transferring all merchandise to MLC, leaving the free market without purchase value, is inhumane. It becomes the worst situation experienced by a worker who earns in pesos in the last 60 years“, Held.

But nevertheless, The Cuban government ruled out this Sunday the possibility of selling foreign currency for the time being, a measure that has been requested above all by Cubans who travel abroad.

Osmani Linares, Master in Accounting and Finance wrote: “What cannot continue to happen is, teacher, that the Central Bank, the MEP (Ministry of Economy and Planning), the Government or other regulatory and approving institutions and that have to take action on the matter do not act“.

“It has become inconceivable, illogical that the reins of the Cuban money market are thrown by the dirty float market, that we price the dollar, the MLC and the cryptocurrencies in I stir and other spaces. That all the measures have been aimed at resolving the existing monetary duality and that four and five coins circulate legally in the streets of the city in January 2022,” Linares added.

“It is not necessary to release hard currency (RIN) at all, professor, let’s use CADECA as an exchange house for any currency to credit cards in MLC, coupled with the increase in product offers and at least within the borders we can let the state worker buy his television and the lollipop for his four-year-old child. Those who travel must wait for other measures; but we are at least doing a lobotomy to the social crisis (which exists), to the segmentation in matters of access to goods and services of a large part of the population, to stabilize or put a rod to the exchange, “he said.

“That the black market for foreign currency, products, labor and services is today in our country the one that determines the general level of prices, offers of basic products and even regulates the migration of professionals to the informal or non-state sector is inconceivable.; misaligning, terribly cracking the columns that must support the system today. That flagrant and irresponsible state inaction is ‘letting time pass and what happens’ is inconceivable“, he concluded.

For Yadira Palenzuela Fundora, the situation is irrational.

“In 1995, for my 15 years, things were bought with the dollar at 150. My father, a biochemist from an important research center at that time, raised a pig that he sold for 7,000 pesos to buy my fifteen-year-old clothes in foreign currency at the time. . Today, 27 years later, many parents must be going through similar or worse situations. 27 years later!!! Does it seem reasonable to you? 27 years!!!“, he questioned.

“I don’t think inaction, convenience and opportunism yes. As the movie would say so applicable to other models ‘Don’t look up’“, settled.

“Our currency falls, is in free fall, as well as our salaries. The saddest thing is that the PPA (Purchasing Power Parity) in Cuba is also getting worse and foreign exchange yields less,” lamented Eduardo Díaz Delgado, a professor at CUJAE, in a post on Facebook on Sunday.

For Díaz, “the detail is not even there, for the second consecutive day the dollar in banknotes is more coveted than the MLC. Any idea why? If it is not good for shopping in Cuba, why is a dollar more expensive than its valid digital brother to buy in the controversial stores? More than sad answer“.

“It would be nice to see the bottom to finish touching it. However, the ceiling is closer to us“, lament.

On Sunday, Miguel Díaz-Canel made reference to the inflation suffered by Cubans at a meeting in Cienfuegos of militants of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), the only legal party on the island.

The ruler said that speculative increases “must be faced with political discussion”. According to Díaz-Canel, like the ones they did at the end of the year, “when the tax on some products was reduced.” He also opted for “popular control of those who raise prices,” published the official newspaper Granma.

“We can lead this popular control with colleagues from ANEC (the state-run National Association of Cuban Economists), with university students from the Economics and Industrial majors, with the people participating. This popular control needs to be carried out based on the analysis of the cost,” he added.

Díaz-Canel admitted that “it is hard and it takes work to organize this,” but affirmed that they have “the capacity to do it”.

“We have to do it, because we have to give the people an answer on how we can control inflation and improve the current situation, to the same extent that we are reactivating other scenarios,” he said.

The Government’s economic measures, which involved monetary and exchange rate unification, an increase in the wage bill, the fiscal deficit, and planned inflation, among others, have resulted an economic failure announced that instead of improving the lives of Cubans, it has plunged them into worse privations.

At the beginning of this year, the company Bloomberg, a specialist in financial matters, described to the Cuban peso as the most depreciated currency in the world in the period between January 1, 2021 and January 5, 2022.

According to the comparative graph of the 15 coins most depreciated on the planet, the Cuban has a 95.83% depreciation, much more than the Libyan dinar, which with 70.94% follows it in ascending order.

The period analyzed by Bloomberg is precisely that of application in Cuba of the Ordering Task, one of whose purposes, according to the authorities, would be to revalue the role of the Cuban peso.