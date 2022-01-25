Daniel Bisogno is honest about his sexual orientation in ‘Ventaneando’

The driver decided to face the great controversy that his private life has unleashed.

January 24, 2022 4:36 p.m.

Daniel Bisogno has become one of the most controversial Mexican television presenters, because not only his comments have caused him to be criticized on more than one occasion but also their sexual orientation.

For this reason, the driver decided to break the silence during a recent broadcast of the program and deal with rumors and criticism that revolve around his private life and his love relationships.

“People suddenly feel empowered to judge, speak and give their opinion. I do not care, if people think or do not think; whether you want to know or don’t want to know, I don’t care. I am of the idea that people are worth the door of their room and you don’t dare,” said the presenter.

Daniel Bisogno launches against those who criticize him

Regarding the rumors that assure that he is in a sentimental relationship with the influencer Jesús Castillo, Daniel Bisogno assured that there is no equality when a person is forced to talk about their sexual preferences.

“I find it unfortunate and sad that they want a person to come out and say: ‘I have come to inform you that I am a lesbian’ (…) Hthere are issues that do not have to go out and advertise because by their very nature they would have to be natural,” he commented that heterosexual people are not questioned about their relationships.