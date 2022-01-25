Daniel Bisogno reported what his sentimental status was in the face of relationship rumors

the presenter Daniel Bisogno He spoke with the newspaper El Universal where he clarified what his sentimental situation was, after rumors arose that he was having a love affair with a young man 24 years younger than him. “It is enough that I am happy and the people I am with are happy to see me happy, I decided that a long time ago because I aired my weddings, my divorces, and I think that the healthiest thing at this time to see if a concrete relationship arises is keep it that way,” he said.

Likewise, the presenter of ‘Ventaneando’ added that he preferred to keep everything private because he had already learned from his previous experiences where they were in the public eye. In this sense, his sexual preference has always been a mystery to the media, despite the fact that a few months ago some photos of the driver with a young man named Jesús Carrillo were leaked. Visual tests confirm that they had a great time at an event.

However, although much has been said about that appearance, the Mexican has not spoken about it. One of the antecedents was that shortly after divorcing Cristina Riva Palacio, the media saw him kissing another man in a gay nightclub in Mexico City. To all this, Bisogno prefers “not to go out and explain anything, because there is nothing to explain.”

Jesús Castillo is a social media personality with a large following on his platforms. In this sense, he studies Law at UNAM and, according to close sources, they met in a bar in Mexico City and have had a two-year relationship.

On the other hand, Bisogno was in poor health a few days ago when he contracted the new variant of coronavirus, Omicron. He had mild symptoms by January 13, but then had to isolate himself at home after testing positive.