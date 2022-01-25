David Ortiz is already immortal, he will have his plaque in Cooperstown

With 77.9 percent of the vote, David Ortiz will become the fourth Dominican player to be inducted into the Cooperstown Hall of Fame at the 2022 induction ceremony.

Ortiz joins six others elected last December through two Committees from different eras. The Golden Days Committee chose Cubans Minnie Miñoso and Tony Oliva along with Gil Hodges and Jim Kaat, while the Early Baseball Committee voted for Bud Fowler and Buck O’Neil.

“I feel excited,” Ortiz told ESPN Digital at a restaurant in downtown Santo Domingo, where he awaited the results, surrounded by friends and family. “This is one of the happiest days of my life. Thank God for being so good to me,” he added.



Ortiz received 307 of 425 votes in the Baseball Writers Association of America (BBWAA) election, the results of which were announced Tuesday by Jeff Idelson, president of the Baseball Hall and Museum of Fame.

Ortiz awaited the news with his family and friends, including his former partner and compadre Pedro Martínez, one of the three Dominicans with a plaque in the Hall of Fame. The other two are pitcher Juan Marichal and outfielder Vladimir Guerrero Sr.

Legendary American baseball players Barry Bonds (66.0%) and Roger Clemens (65.2%), who appeared on the writers’ ballot for the tenth and last time, albeit narrowly, fell short of the mandatory 75% to enter the niche of the immortals. .

Official voting for the Hall of Fame 2022 Player votes received Percentage Years on the ballot David Ortiz 307 77.9% one Barry Bonds 260 66.0% 10 roger clemens 257 65.2% 10 Scott Rolen 249 63.2% 5 curt schilling 231 58.6% 10 Todd Helton 205 52.0% 4 Billy Wagner 201 51.0% 7 Andrew Jones 163 41.1% 5 Gary Sheffield 160 40.6% 8 Alex Rodriguez 135 34.3% one Jeff Kent 129 32.7% 9 Manny Ramirez 114 28.9% 6 Omar Vizquel 94 23.9% 5 Sammy Sosa 73 18.5% 10 Andy Pettitte 42 10.7% 4 Jimmy Rollins 37 9.4% one Bobby Abreu 3. 4 8.6% 3 Mark Buehrle 23 5.8% two tori hunter twenty-one 5.3% two >75% of the votes are needed to be elected >>You need to put out 5% to stay on the ballot for future elections

The prestigious multinational audit firm “Ernst & Young” was responsible for counting and collating the results, which were not delivered to the Hall of Fame authorities until hours before the announcement.

The BBWAA has enjoyed the exclusive privilege of considering recently retired players for the Hall of Fame since 1936, when the first vote was taken. The size of the jury varies slightly from year to year, but the number has settled to around 400 in recent times.

In 2021, when the BBWAA elected no inductees to the Hall of Fame for the ninth time in history, 401 writers voted, including 14 who returned blank ballots, an all-time record.

There was only one precedent in which the journalists’ union did not choose any candidate in consecutive years: in 1945 and 1946, after World War II. The BBWAA did not have a ticket in 1940, 1941, 1943, 1944, 1957, 1959, 1961, 1963, and 1965.