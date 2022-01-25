defeat and outcome with Deiveson Figueiredo

The ultimate one-on-one between Deiveson Figueiredo Y Brandon Moreno seems to be destined for Mexico City. The defeat of the native of Tijuana, Baja California in his first exhibition of the Fly World Championship of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) altered the original plans regarding his rivals for 2022, but matched the trilogy he holds with the Brazilian.

Brandon Moreno vs. Deiveson Figueiredo at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California | Photo: Hans Gutknecht/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images)

Both disputed a very fair battle in the tactical aspect, which was defined by the three times in what the now two-time 125-pound champion He sent his opponent to the canvas. The most dangerous was conceived at the end of the intermediate assault of the five, when dark he received a shrapnel that caused his fall; in turn, a padlock around the neck which was released thanks to the chime.

Unlike the close-range effectiveness of the killer baby, ground on which he based his actions and arranged 105 damaging hits (19 more than Figueiredo), the so-called God of War procured the foot exchange under the kickback. In short, he strengthened his attacks through constant low kicks Y grips that reduced the punch of the Aztec fighter in the contest.

Deiveson Figueiredo knocks down Brandon Moreno at UFC 270. (Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The influence of his training on Scottsdale, Arizona with the team fight-ready what commands Henry Cejudo, ancient Simultaneous flyweight and featherweight champion in the octagon and gold medal in the 2008 Beijing Olympics, made it clear why improvement; not only in his fighting style, but in seek calm at the expense of intensity. dark was not wrong in stating that he was expecting a different version of the born in Soure, Para.

After three confrontations in a row between the two, the scoreboard is on a level playing field. A tie caused the retention of the South American in the first episode, a punishment led the Mexican to make history for his country during the second, accurate and calculating handling returned the gold to the original bearer.

What could happen in the flyweight division?

The effort to know who is the best would lead to a immediate outcome, without this representing an essential option in the category. Deiveson Figueiredo did not hesitate to run for the mexican capital as the breaking point for the rivalry. Though now, on the division throne, he could gain the upper hand from the stands by looking play the belt at home.

Continue reading the story

Deiveson Figueiredo is mentored by Henry Cejudo during UFC 270. (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

The goal of the return to Arena Mexico City between May and June would have fallen on a hypothetical withholding of Brandon Moreno, as long as it returned to the place where 2019 He began his flight to the top. It was possible that in this scenario he would assume his second starting defense against the Brazilian Alexander Pantoja, third in turn of the classification, to which could not finish in the past.

Another possibility is that he waited for the winner of the clash between Askar Askarov Y Kai Kara France, current second Y sixth of the ranking, which will compete against each other March 26th. With both he had already had previous fights, because after being cut from the company he returned to equate with russian. His subsequent victory was against the competitor of origin New Zealander.

Since last June, when the Baja Californian achieved glory Askarov He publicly requested a starting match. The promotion did not consider the undefeated in fifteen matches, but had in mind the Rio de Janeiro gladiator; but he injured his knee. Then, scheduled the third edition of its main attraction at 125 pounds.

Deiveson Figueiredo celebrates winning his second UFC Flyweight World Championship. (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Conversely, Figueiredo already beat Pantoja, but neither of the other two athletes has been measured. Despite this and the result among the candidates for the flyweight award, showed interest in colliding with Kara France in the future. The current champion did not close the doors for the final commitment against dark.

Define or wait?

After such a close result, UFC could put aside a new challenger until the end of the year; he has already implemented this movement in other weight records, with the intention of fueling the show. In 2021, Glover Teixeira awaited his conquest of the light heavyweight title against Jan Blachowicz, given that the duel between monarchs of the Polish and Israel Adesana was a priority.

The mixed martial arts company would strengthen its strongest card in the tricolor market facing the opportunity to take advantage of every moment of history among its figures. Figueiredo Y dark They would define the absolute winner of their plot, while another predator lies in wait.

