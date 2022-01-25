Demand for specialists in occupational medicine in times of pandemic. Dr. Mª Teresa del Campo

..Dr. Mª Teresa del Campo Balsa, general secretary of the Spanish Association of Specialists in Occupational Medicine (Aeemt).

Occupational medicine is a medical specialty whose training has been carried out for many years through the only specialist training system of the Ministry of Health in our country, which is a training system backed by a long history and recognized prestige at the international level. National and international.

Occupational medicine is one of the specialties with a deficit forecast in the study carried out by the Ministry of Health: «Supply and needs of medical specialists in Spain (2010-2025)». It is estimated that it is one of the oldest specialties (in 2015, 58.7% of specialists were over 50 years old). In addition, there is a great variability of specialists in occupational medicine in the different autonomous communities within the National Health System, as reflected in the figure attached to the aforementioned report. The vast majority of specialties cover the health needs of our country, both within the National Health System and outside of it. In the case of occupational medicine, we need to cover the needs of the National Health System and the needs of the entire working population, in order to comply with the regulations on occupational risk prevention.

The Ministry of Health in its report «Estimation of the supply and demand of medical specialists. Spain 2018-2030» states that occupational medicine will see its workforce reduced between now and 2030 by -49%, so it can be considered that it is one of the specialties with the worst short- and medium-term prognosis for a shortage of professionals. It has been estimated that in 2018 there were 22.8 occupational doctors for every 100,000 inhabitants of working age and that in 2030 there will be slightly less than half (11.1), a very worrying figure.

In countries such as Finland and the Netherlands, the ratios are higher, although other EU countries such as Italy and Bulgaria present similar problems to Spain regarding the aging of this group. The current health crisis situation due to the Covid-19 pandemic has made this situation of need even more evident and the mismatch that occurs between the supply and demand of specialists. However, the number of places offered and accredited only increased by 67% compared to the last call, when the average for all specialties is 91%. The Spanish Association of Specialists in Occupational Medicine (Aeemt) requests an increase in MIR vacancies in occupational medicine, at least to cover all the vacancies currently accredited in Spain and that, in addition, the doubling of the training offer of our specialty be valued, in order to preserve the health of our workers and companies.

