Dembélé returns to Barcelona training

The Frenchman trained normally with his teammates with no news about his situation a week before the transfer market closes

The French striker Barcelona Ousmane Dembele returned to exercise this Monday, after being absent from Sunday’s session due to gastric indisposition before Xavi Hernandez will leave him out of the call for the second time as a result of his refusal to renew.

Dembélé in training with Barcelona and Xavi. EFE

2 Related

Dembélé, whose contract ends on June 30, trained normally with his teammates without there having been any news about his situation, with only a week to go before the winter transfer market closes.

Both the technician Xavi Hernandez like the director of the football area, Mateu Alemany, they continue with the same position that they made public last week. OR Dembele accept the renewal offer barca He has put him on the table or he will have to find a new destination.

At the Ciudad Deportiva Joan Gamper, all available players trained in a gentle recovery session after the long-suffering victory against Alavés (0-1). The only absences were those of the injured Ansu Fati, Eric Garcia, Memphis Depay, Sergi Roberto and Samuel Umtiti.