Do they check your cell phone? Know the WhatsApp TRICK to put a password on conversations

If you want to protect your data and conversations from WhatsApp From any stranger, this method to put passwords to your chats will make your life easier.

The first step to follow will depend a lot on whether you have an Android or Apple device, however, for both operating systems, you will need to have the most recent update of the application.

How to put the password to my WhatsApp application?

Go to WhatsApp Settings or Settings.

Then tap on the Account option.

In that section go to Privacy and scroll down.

You will see the “Lock on screen” tab.

Activate it and you will have to enter a password. In the case of Android devices, you will have to enter a 6-digit password in order to activate this option.

Note: If you have an iPhone, you can unlock your phone with Face ID, if you want to unlock your chats this way.

Do not download applications from the app store that promise these same functions, since many times these apps seek to cheat when you can follow these simple steps and save yourself that time by downloading an application.

How to reinforce the security of my WhatsApp?

You can reinforce the security of your data by changing the default settings of the application, where you can activate or deactivate functions of the camera, microphone, your location, among others.

It is possible to block another user if you feel that you no longer want to have a conversation with that person. But this implies that he will not be able to write to you, call you, or see your statuses. However, you will still be able to receive messages if you are in a common group.

It can also be useful to report another user if you think they are sending problematic content or spam, so that WhatsApp considers suspending their account. WhatsApp’s terms of service include certain prohibited activities such as sharing obscene, threatening or offensive content.

If you have any kind of inconvenience and want to make a claim, you should write to the company email: smb_web@support.whatsapp.com or android_web@support.whatsapp.com.