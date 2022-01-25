Does Olga Tañón follow in the footsteps of Adamari López? Show off BODY with flirtatious BAILE on Instagram: VIDEO

The controversy and Olga Tanon they have always gone hand in hand, so a few weeks ago the singer generated controversy after assuring that Adamari Lopez she had lost the weight not through diet and exercise, but through a medical procedure. However, after the scandal it seems that the musician has decided to follow in the footsteps of her compatriot.

And it is that Olga also decided to lose weight and recently confirmed that she had undergone a bypass operationso now, at 54, he sports a body of envy that causes a sensation among his fans.

But that’s not all, because the Puerto Rican now also publishes videos where she appears dancing while showing off her toned figure, in the purest style of Adamari.

His last publication on Instagram gives an account of that, because The Puerto Rican appears moving her muscles while showing off her abdomenwhich has generated hundreds of reactions on the social network.

“Just woke up but already activating. Pa’above he took out sugar. Here we go little by little,” Tañón wrote in his video.

Here we share the clip:

The controversy between Olga and Adamari

It was at the beginning of last December when Tañón made some explosive statements against his compatriot, which started a series of rumors about whether Adamari López had lost weight naturally.

Olga indicated that the Alaïa’s mother underwent a “gastric balloon”, a device that helped him control his weight.

“In the case of Adamari when the ball was made; Well, according to what the people who did the ball tell me… they have also done an exercise regimen, which has also helped them a lot, the other artists who also continue to exercise, because it helps us, “confessed the famous woman on her social networks .

This publication gave a lot to talk about and generated a whole scandal in the networks, to the point that the Toni Costa’s ex responded. Through a video posted on his account TikTokAdamari López very appeared dancing one of Tañón’s songs, sending a hint to the singer.

Given this, Olga Tañón publicly apologized to Adamari and assured that it was not his intention to offend anyone: “It has never been with the intention of offending, on the contrary, it has been enhancing his discipline after a process. If it was this way, I am sorry,” he assured.

Follow USA Herald in Google newsdo CLICK HERE

CRS