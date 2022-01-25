Dollar price today January 24, peso loses 20 cents

Today, Monday, January 24, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.5731 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. The peso fell 19.87 cents against the spot interbank dollar to settle at 20.6467, compared to Friday’s close (20.4480) of Banxico. On this day, the exchange rate depreciated.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the markets will receive relevant economic information this week, such as the monetary policy announcement of the Federal Reserve of the United States and the GDP of that country next Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

Today’s session also indicates a “red tide” referring to the negative closings that were seen in the capital market, while in the currency market the peso lost 20 cents against the dollar in the first session of the week.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.6467 – Sell: $20.6467

: Buy $20.6467 – Sell: $20.6467 HSBC : Buy: $19.91 – Sell: $20.60

: Buy: $19.91 – Sell: $20.60 Banamex : Buy: $19.67 – Sell: $20.87

: Buy: $19.67 – Sell: $20.87 Bancomer: Purchase: $20.01 – Sale: $20.89

Purchase: $20.01 – Sale: $20.89 Banorte: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90 Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.30 – Sale: $21.30

Purchase: $18.30 – Sale: $21.30 IXE: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.20

Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.20 Monex: Buy: $20.22 – Sell: $21.22

Buy: $20.22 – Sell: $21.22 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.70 – Sale: $20.39

Purchase: $19.70 – Sale: $20.39 Inbursa: Purchase: $20.10 – Sale: $21.10

Purchase: $20.10 – Sale: $21.10 Santander: Buy: $19.63 – Sell: $21.16

Buy: $19.63 – Sell: $21.16 Exchange: Buy: $20.07 – Sell: $21.08

Buy: $20.07 – Sell: $21.08 Banregio: Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $21.00

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $36,901.4 with a downward trend in real time.

referring to euro, it is quoted at $23.31 pesos, for $27.76 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

