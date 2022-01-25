Dominican police in NY is in critical condition

The official Wilbert Mora 27 years old, companion from Jason Riverathe police shot to death last Friday while inside a living place in the zone of harlem, New Yorkdue to a complaint of domestic violence, is in critical condition.

The young man of Dominican origin was transferred this Sunday from the harlem hospital until the Medical Center Langone Medical Center of the New York Universityas reported by the police from the city.

Members of the precinct to which it belonged BlackberryThey lit candles outside the building where the Dominican resides with his family.

A source from the Dominican Consulate in NY confirmed to Free Journal that the young man is in critical condition, but that the family has asked for discretion. The Consulate also reported that President Abinader will communicate this Monday with the relatives of Jason Riverawho passed away last Friday.

Blackberry was born and raised in Upper Manhattan, and joined the police in 2018, the same year he graduated from the John Jay College of Criminal Justice at the University of the New York City.

Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora were sent to a Harlem apartment to cover a 911 domestic violence call.

This Sunday the Charitable Association of the Police of the New York City held a procession in honor of Jason Rivera, the police deceased Dominican.

They stated on their Twitter account: “Every step, every block, we are with him. He will not travel alone.”

Since Saturday, the flags of U.S float at half mast New York by order of Mayor Eric Adams, in memory of the police San Francisco de Macorís native Dominican, Jason Rivera, murdered Friday night in an apartment in harlem in Manhattan.