‘Don’t play with hunger’: Criticism rains down on a former Cuban spy for asking for ideas to stop inflation

Former Cuban spy Ramón Labañino, vice president of the Association of Economists and Accountants of Cuba, asked for recommendations in social networks to “lower prices and inflation” that affects the population of the Island currently and received in response more than 1,200 comments from people questioning the economic policy of the Cuban government.

“And you really don’t know? Are you familiar with continuity, are you familiar with the Code, are you familiar with pharmacies without medicines, The deaths due to lack of oxygen in all of Cuba are familiar to him, the MLC for a small sector is familiar to himDoes a president that nobody elected sound familiar to you? Come on Ramón, don’t take us for abnormal, you know what the solution is,” a user named Anthony Latino replied to Labañino.

“The alarming thing is that this question is asked by the vice president of the National Association of Economists and Accountants of Cuba”, pointed out the Cuban historian Alina Bárbara López.

“What a shame to read this question. That all of you stop mistreating this people for staying in power,” commented another Internet user named Reynier García.

“I make it easy… Pack your bags, and instead of leaving the town, leave those who have held power for more than 60 years and who have been guilty of turning Cuba into a miserable country…”, added a user identified as Vicente Gayo.

“That they remove the stores in MLC or that they continue, but sell luxury products and not necessities, such as motorcycles, cars, etc. because it is embarrassing to have to buy a child a yogurt or a jam at the price of the dollar in the casual market. It’s a shame for ordinary people who don’t earn that salary, it is food. Don’t play with people’s hunger,” Dilianny González wrote.

“”Let them go away and leave the people in peace”, “you have to be shameless”, “you have to stop”, “get the inflators out of the government”, “take down the army of kept and live well like you” and “democracy and market freedom” are other comments that can be read in the publication.

“Well, Ramón, read the comments and you will see that the only proposal is that they leave and let the Cubans live in peace and prosperity”, concluded a Cuban named Diana Rey.

The devaluation of the Cuban national currency, started with the appearance of stores in MLC and accelerated by the Ordering Task, has reached its peak in early 2022, when a dollar around 100 Cuban pesos, even surpassing the MLC in value.

Various Cuban economists have asked the island’s authorities not to ignore the matter and take action on it. This is the case of Oscar Fernández, a professor at the University of Havana, who stated in a publication on his social networks that “inaction cannot be an option” in the face of this type of phenomenon.

At the beginning of this year, the company Bloomberg, a specialist in financial matters, described to the Cuban peso as the most depreciated currency in the world in the period between January 1, 2021 and January 5, 2022.

According to the comparative graph of the 15 coins most depreciated on the planet, the Cuban has a 95.83% depreciation, much more than the Libyan dinar, which with 70.94% follows it in ascending order.

The period analyzed by Bloomberg is precisely that of application in Cuba of the Ordering Task, one of whose purposes, according to the authorities, would be to revalue the role of the Cuban peso.

However, the maelstrom of economic measures that involved monetary and exchange rate unification, the increase in the wage bill, the fiscal deficit, and planned inflation, among others, They were an economic failure announced that instead of improving the lives of Cubans, it has plunged them into worse privations.