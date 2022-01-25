‘Don’t suck!’; Zague is outraged by the signing of Otero in America

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 25.01.2022 14:30:34





From Brian Ocampo to Pablo Solari… Juan Otero. It seems that finally the America will hire the right winger requested by Santiago Solaribut the fact that he is the Santos Laguna player has many fans dissatisfied and even a club legend such as the great Luis Roberto Alves, known to all as Zague.

The top scorer in Eagles history and current analyst in the transmissions of Azteca Deportes publicly showed his rejection of the imminent signing of Otero, using a phrase popularized by his partner, Luis García, not giving credit that Coapa and “anyone arrives” to put on the cream-blue uniform.

“Don’t suck,” Zague replied. to the tweet of the ESPN journalist, John Sutcliffe, in which he takes for granted the hiring of the Colombian winger 26 years old, who on Tuesday no longer trained in the Comarca Lagunera and it is speculated that this Wednesday he could land in CDMX for medical tests.

Americanists support Zague: ‘Pure dead’

As well as Zague he was disappointed that Juan Otero is the “great reinforcement” for the Clausura 2022, hundreds of Americanists expressed their discomfort on Twitter with all kinds of comments directed, mainly, at Santiago Baños and Emilio Azcarragaof whom they say his team “doesn’t care” with this kind of signings and the little budget.