‘Downton Abbey’ moves to New York in ‘The Golden Age’

If something has characterized Julian Fellowes, the prestigious screenwriter responsible for downton abbey , has been its ability to transform over the years. Born in Egypt as the son of a diplomat who belonged to the British aristocracy, and educated in the best schools, Julian Alexander Kitchener-Fellowes, Baron Fellowes of West Stafford, was drawn to art from an early age. After a lukewarm start as an actor in England, he moved to Los Angeles in 1981 seeking stardom that he could not find. But when he discovered that good roles were only given to Brits who lived on the other side of the Atlantic, he returned home and from then on managed to develop an interesting career in front of the cameras on English television.

But his forte was writing, and after a couple of adaptations for the BBC, he was summoned by Robert Altman to Gosford Park , with which he won the Oscar for best screenplay in 2002. Although he continued to act for a couple more years, he spent most of his time writing books and screenplays for film and television, until the great success came in 2010 portraying English society at the turn of the 20th century in downton abbey , a co-production between the British ITV and the American public television, PBS, which lasted for six seasons, winning 15 Emmys and three Golden Globes.

The new series portrays the clash in 1882 between the nouveau riche and the distinguished families in Manhattan

In 2012 Fellowes was enjoying the best moment of his series when he mentioned that he was working on a prequel that would take place in New York a few decades before. Three years later, he confirmed that his project was going to be carried out by the NBC network. However, there was a long way to go the golden age , which HBO Max premieres today, could materialize because many things happened.

The plot of the new series took its own flight and moved away completely from the Crawley family, and the ambitions and the production budget also grew. Bob Greenblat, the director in charge of dramatic series at NBC, who was the one who gave Fellowes the green light, left for HBO, and when after his departure the great television network decided that the golden age was too expensive for their usual budgets, HBO became their new home.

In addition, the great screenwriter was very busy with other projects, such as the two films that continued the story of downton abbey , three miniseries, including the adaptation of his own novel, Belgravia , and three feature films. When the huge sets built on Long Island were finally ready for filming, the pandemic hit, delaying the recording.

the golden age portrays the clash between the nouveau riche and the distinguished families in Manhattan in 1882 through the relationship between two families. It all begins when railroad magnate George Russell (Morgan Spector) and his wife Bertha (Carrie Coon) move into the sumptuous mansion that a famous architect has built for them on Fifth Avenue, across from the residence of two sisters, Agnes (Christine Baranski). ) and Ada (Cynthia Nixon), respectable ladies from a prestigious local family.

In the series there is no lack of scenes inspired by the most famous novels by Henry James and Edith Wharton or racial conflicts, explored through the character played by Deneé Benton, an aspiring writer who accompanies Agnes and Ada’s niece when she moves to the her aunts house.

Fellowes, who also included great actors such as Nathan Lane, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Taissa Farmiga and Audra McDonald in the cast, explained to New York Times who began to be fascinated by the life of the New York high society in the 19th century while reading about the English. In those days it was common for American tycoons to marry British aristocrats who had seen their family fortunes decline, and that is how he discovered the exciting world of the new rich in the United States.