Dr. Richard Cortés: Born to be a Pediatrician

He has been the pediatrician of hundreds of children in Puerto Rico for 31 years, many of them now adults, and he feels the same passion for his profession as that first day.

Dr. Richard Cortes

For Dr. Richard Cortés, there is no greater satisfaction than seeing his pediatric patients grow and then return to his office to share all their achievements. “Regardless of not being the most paid specialty, it is definitely the most rewarding on a personal level. Seeing your patients grow, that they want to continue coming to your office as a teenager, that they share their graduation achievements with you, they introduce you to the girlfriend or the

the boyfriend See that a few years ago those 6 or 7 year olds have become parents. And that’s where I tell you, whoever their children take me… If you have affection for your patients, the patients’ children are like mine more than anyone else’s,” said the doctor proudly, who has been Director of Pediatrics Ashford Presbyterian Community Hospital.

Pediatrics chose him

According to Cortés, since he was a child he wanted to study medicine and treat patients to cure them, but it was his love and connection with children that eventually led him to decide on this specialty. Although at the beginning of his studies at the Medical Sciences Campus in Río Piedras he wanted to become a psychiatrist, that changed after a clinical rotation in pediatrics. “I entered medicine with a view to wanting to be a psychiatrist, but when I have my clinical experience with pediatricsWith the children, I saw that it was something that had a good prognosis, that is, I saw that they were cured. I remember how now the day I decided, I saw a patient in respiratory distress and it was my first experience seeing a child who was short of breath. I was kind of stunned (thinking) that something was going to happen to the boy. When I return to the hospital the next day, I see this child happy, calling the doctor, saying hello and I realized that it was very gratifying that you, treating some condition, were really going to see the results,” recalled the doctor who has his private practice on Esmeralda Avenue in Guaynabo.

Humble origin is not synonymous with failure

Cortés was born in New York, where his parents emigrated and lived with their three children until the future pediatrician was four years old. They returned to their hometown of Gurabo after his father fell ill with a mental health condition. Years later, in seventh grade, he was accepted into the High School of the University of Puerto Rico (UHS), a place to which he is grateful for his training as a leader and responsible person.

Entering that school also confronted him with the differences of social classes in the country. “The social difference that first year was very marked. I told my family that I didn’t like that school. If (my classmates) said I’m going to study at the pool at home or I did the assignment in daddy’s office, I saw it as if they were throwing it at them. But no, they were born with a swimming pool. My older brother helped me a lot in that. Being 13 years older and having perhaps gone through similar situations, well, that social difference was established for me, but I never hid where it came from,” said the also Assistant Professor at the Ponce School of Medicine.

But coming from a humble background did not keep him from achieving his goals and succeeding. Quite the contrary. Despite economic difficulties, parents with little schooling and even the mental health condition of his father, this doctor learned respect for others as the key to success in life. “When something couldn’t be done, they simply told us we don’t have the financial means, but they always told us with love, establishing that love and respect for individuals are what give us success in whatever we do. Having come from a humble family was not a barrier to not achieving what I always wanted. I think that should be an inspiration to people that one cannot be limited, “said the doctor, the youngest of the three brothers.

His older brother has been a key player in his development as a person and as a professional, because due to his father’s illness, he became another father figure for the doctor. “The one I truly admire the most is my older brother. As soon as I tell you, my eyes water. That is my rock. He has been extremely significant in my professional training and the integrity of not taking no as a response to development of one as an individual. He made things easier for me. It was my greatest motivation. If he, having everything against him, succeeded, how could I not achieve it, “he expressed excitedly.

What does he do in his free time?

And when he’s not seeing one of his patients, Dr. Cortés can be found exercising or sunbathing on the beach. “I need sun, I need a beach. I like to take my little hour of sun and my patients and their parents know that,” he said, laughing out loud.

He is also a fan of volleyball, a sport he played in his middle and high school years. In fact, he was part of the Team Doctor of both the women’s and men’s teams of the Guaynabo Mets. And even volleyball she has brought patients to his consultation. “I have many children of volleyball players as patients and of stars from Puerto Rico. In Guaynabo they take their children to me because they know that later if they have to consult me ​​about something they will find me on the court,” she added.

To future generations of doctors

He advises his medical students to “choose a profession that more than rewards them financially than fills them with satisfaction.” Just as pediatrics has done with him. “Once you are satisfied with what you do, you will be successful because people realize that you are doing it with love,” concluded the doctor.