Due to the death of a woman, they close a plastic surgery clinic in Bogotá

The doctor assured that the surgery was planned, and was scheduled within the normal.

In the last hours, it was known that after the death of Arelis Cabecera Sierra, a 38-year-old woman, who underwent cosmetic surgery at a clinic in northern Bogotá, the authorities closed the place as they found flaws in the infrastructure, which led to the sealing of the surgery room.

The investigated operation was carried out in the facilities of the Aesthetic Clinic Dr Yesid Martínez, located at Carrera 58# 128-04, on January 20, it started at 4:00 pm and just a few hours later an emergency was reported on line 123, which is why an ambulance was sent to attend to the situation.

The District delivered a report where it was stated: “an ambulance attended the case at the clinic; the pre-hospital care team carried out the corresponding resuscitation tasks, but the patient did not respond and unfortunately died”

Relatives of Arelis stated that negligence was committed due to the lack of medical equipment to proceed with the surgery. “I think there was a very obvious negligence here, because they did not have the medical equipment for resuscitation, there was no medical staff in charge, with the authority. What’s more, if the surgeon and the friend were there in the room, the one who should be resuscitating is the surgeon,” said Daniel Alberto Cabezas Sierra, the victim’s brother.

For his part the surgeon doctor Yesid Martinez He assured that the surgery was planned and scheduled within normal limits with all the pertinent tests, he also stated that, although he is waiting for the forensic medicine opinion, he is calm because he considers that there was no professional error. In addition, he indicated that he will collaborate with the authorities in everything that is necessary.

The authorities reported that due to non-compliance with standards in the clinic’s infrastructure and equipment, the operating room was sealed.

“In the surgery service of Dr. Yesid Martínez’s clinic, alleged breaches in the standards of human talent, infrastructure, staffing, interdependence of services and clinical history were evidenced,” reads the statement from the Health Secretary.

