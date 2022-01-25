Dusan Vlahovic and the banners of the Fiore fans against him

Midtime Editorial

After it was revealed that Dusan Vlahović was very close to leave Fiorentina to sign with Juventusfans of the Viola displayed several banners against the Serbian striker outside the club’s stadium.

“Respect is not won with goals. You’re a fucking hunchback…” and “Your guards won’t save your life. Gypsy, you’re done”were the strong messages that the team’s followers dedicated to the 21-year-old footballer.

A signing that they take for granted

From Italy it was reported in the last few hours that the Serbian transfer with the Old Lady it was a factit was even mentioned that the signing would be for an amount ranging from 60 and 70 million euros.

“Juve, Vlahovic now”, “Seventy million for Vlahovic” and “Vlahovic, ready” were the headlines that appeared on the front pages of the three big Italian sports dailies: La Gazzetta dello Sport, Corriere dello Sport Y Tuttosportrespectively.

In the last season, Vlahović had a great growth with the flower because in total he scored 21 goals, four goals less than he has in the current campaign after 21 games played. It should be remembered that last summer, the Viola tried to retain the Serbian attacker with several millionaire offers to renew his contract, however, he did not succeed.