Ecuador receives brutal news shortly after facing Brazil and Peru

Ecuador in its most difficult hour. The northern team led by Gustavo Alfaro is getting ready to face Brazil and Peru on Thursday, January 27 and February 1, respectively. These matches correspond to the Qatar Qualifiers.

YOU CAN SEE Tight! This is how the table of the South American Qualifiers was in the final stretch

However, shortly after the match between Ecuador and Brazil, the COE gives brutal news to all the Ecuadorian people. As it was known, it is that the High Risk Management denied the entrance of the public to the stadiums. In other words, Ecuador would have to play these games behind closed doors.

Therefore, the match between Ecuador vs. Brazil to be played on Thursday, January 27 at 4:00 p.m. at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium, will not have the presence of fans. And it is that, the Tricolor team had the illusion of playing to a full stadium and being with the extra motivation of being able to make the locality respected.

Ángel Mena, the great concern of Gustavo Alfaro

The striker who plays for Club León could miss Thursday’s game against Brazil. The Ecuadorian soccer player is injured, so his presence for this double date is not fully confirmed. Last Saturday he felt and the diagnoses indicate that ‘he has a grade 1 injury to the medial collateral ligament of the left knee’.

Conmebol qualifying standings