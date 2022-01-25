Edson Álvarez trades scathing criticism of Ronald de Boer for praise

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 24.01.2022 18:51:20





The performances of the Mexican Edson Álvarez with the Ajax-Amsterdam they have turned him into an idol of the fans and not only that, because now he has also changed the harsh criticism of a club legend, as it is Ronald deBoerfor praise.

The former player of Ajax and the selection of Netherlands uses the former soccer player America to inspire the young talents of the rojiblanco team, highlighting their mentality and desire to win.

“The other day I spoke with one of the great talents of the academy, a boy who dreams of making his debut this year with the first team. I told him: ‘You can be a better footballer than Álvarezbut Álvarez has such a mentality, such a desire to win every duel, every ball.. This is very important! You don’t need to be the best player to be in the first team! That’s just a gun. This is much more than playing well with the ball,'” he said in an interview for El País.

Who will play ten years in two stages for the Ajax He also gave some key points that youth players must understand if they aspire to stand out in the first team.

“I try to explain to the boys that the physical strength, mentality, aggressiveness in transitions when you lose the ball, that’s decisive”.

What was the criticism against Edson?

Two years ago Ronald deBoer managed to say that it did not seem to him that the national team provided an extra quality to the whole of the Ajaxbecause he did not consider that he had enough talent to move the ball.

“I’m still not really convinced by Álvarez. Still I don’t think he is a player who makes Ajax better in midfield. Against Valencia or Chelsea, which are good teams with quality players, Edson can play in the middle. But when Ajax has possession, they still don’t have the quality that is needed; he is not very creative in my opinion. But I have to wait to see how he evolves.”

Edson Alvarez he simply accepted the words of the legendary midfielder and dedicated himself to working to earn a place in the scheme of Erik Ten Hag.

“I don’t even know the man. I don’t have the pleasure of meeting him and he said it for a reason. I am focused on what my coaching staff tells me and from there on out I don’t think he had to say thatbecause we are Family and we must take care of each other,” he said at the time.

​