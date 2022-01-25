Egan Bernal: this is the explanation of the second medical part – Health

The second statement on the health of the cyclist Egan Bernal issued by the University Clinic of La Sabana reports that the athlete underwent several procedures to manage his injuries to the leg and back. chest and is waiting for the end of a surgical procedure in your thoracic spine.

(You may be interested: Egan Bernal’s disability could be between three and six months)

Specifically, the clinic says that he underwent “Osteosynthesis of a fracture of femur right sub-trochanteric comminuted which means that in the accident the cyclist fractured the femur, the longest bone in the body, below the neck of the same bone, in several pieces (comminuted) that required surgery in which the segments of the fracture are united through support elements such as nails, screws, plates (osteosynthesis) that will allow the fragments to remain as close anatomically as possible to the normal structure and start their fusion process (welding), that is, the bone begins to weld .

(Also: Egan Bernal will be operated on for fractures of the thoracic vertebrae)

The report also says that it was Osteosynthesis of ipsilateral open fracture of ball joint”, that is, the round bone that remains on the anterior face of the knee (patella) was also fractured, but it was also exposed due to skin injury, which also required the application of screws, wires, etc. (osteosynthesis) to properly maintain its structure and facilitate the biological welding process.

Similarly, he says that he underwent a “thoracostomy with drainage due to hemopneumothorax secondary to thoracic trauma”, which means that due to the accident the cyclist had a closed injury at the level of the thorax that managed to injure internal viscera (lung) that caused bleeding and an escape of air into the pleural space (lung envelopes) that had to be extracted through the application of a tube that drains into an empty space and allows lung expansion and consequently the cyclist’s breathing.

(Keep reading: Egan Bernal: the accident, step by step)

Finally, the statement makes it clear that at this time the cyclist is undergoing thoracic spine surgery, apparently because some vertebrae were compromised at that level, which require stabilization through a complex procedure that requires specific monitoring (evoked potentials ) to fully protect your nervous tissue. It is expected that after this last procedure another medical part will be known.

HEALTH UNIT

On twitter @SaludET