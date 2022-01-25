Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos lose billions as technology stocks and cryptocurrencies fall sharply

The slump in technology stocks and cryptocurrencies has led to the fortunes of some of the world’s richest people taking a hit over the past week.

Bloomberg reports Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk lost US$25.1bn (£18.5bn); Amazon’s Jeff Bezos suffered a US$20bn (£14bn) drop in his fortune; Binance’s Changpeng Zhao lost $17.7bn (£12.5bn) and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg lost $10.4bn (£7.6bn).

It was the worst week for the stock market since the crash at the start of the pandemic.

Big companies suffered, Peloton fell below its IPO price and Netflix suffered its worst drop in a decade. Chipmaker stocks also struggled.

As of Friday’s close, the tech-focused Nasdaq fell 7.6 percent for the week, its biggest drop since March 2020. This is also the index’s fourth consecutive weekly decline, the longest in nine months.

The prospect of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve is on the table with a meeting scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday of this week. Investors await further guidance on the Central Bank’s plan to raise rates.

The turbulence in the markets is expected to continue in the new week, with several major earnings reports including those from Apple, Microsoft, IBM, Intel and Tesla.

The value of cryptocurrencies also suffered this week, with bitcoin falling to a six-month low while the value of other digital assets also suffered losses.

An already dramatic drop in the crypto markets became even more drastic as investors lost hundreds of billions of dollars.

Bitcoin is now down 16.8 percent over the past week. Other cryptocurrencies have suffered even more dramatic losses. Ethereum, for example, was down 25 percent.

It was already the worst start to the year for bitcoin in history. After reaching a record high of almost $68,000 (£50,000) in November, it is now worth less than $35,000 (£25,000).

According to him Bloomberg Billionaires IndexMusk’s wealth fell 9 per cent, but he remains top of the group of the world’s richest people by a huge margin, with a total fortune of $243.4bn (£180bn).

Bezos is in second place with a total wealth of US$168 billion (£123.6 billion). Immediately behind him is French luxury retail tycoon Bernard Arnault with $167.5bn (£123.5bn), poised to overtake Amazon founder for second place. He is the only person in the top ten who has not lost any net worth in the last week.

Microsoft founder Bill Gates is number four with $129bn (£95.1bn) and Google’s Larry Page is fifth with $117bn (£86.3bn). .