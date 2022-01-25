Elton John pays tribute to Selena Quintanilla and the family reacts

the famous singer Elton John caused a great impact among his followers and Internet users by sharing a photograph of Selena Quintanilla as a tribute, to which the family of the famous Tex-Mex singer reacted quickly.

In her Instagram stories, the British showed how Selena is not only an icon in music for Latinosbut she is acclaimed in the rest of the world and her legacy reaches every corner.

During his time in Houston, Texas, when the pianist Elton John performed as part of his tour Farewell Yellow Brick Tourthe famous took the opportunity to visit the mural dedicated to Selena which he captured in a photograph.

said image was quickly reposted by the famous Selena’s brother, AB Quintanilla, who was very grateful for the tribute made by Elton John, a situation that he expressed with a special message. “So cool when Elton John shows Selena some love.”

It should be noted that the mural in honor of Selena Quintanilla was made by the sculptor and graffiti artist known as Empyreswho began painting the artwork in July 2018, where it is shown to Selena with star glasses surrounded by red roses that sprout from the neck, referring to one of the most iconic songs of the singer ‘As the flower’.

Selena Quintanilla began her career at the age of 9. Along with her brothers Suzette and AB, and over time Selena stood out in a world led by men, until later his death in 1995 shocked the Latino community, for his death at the hands of Yolanda Saldivar.