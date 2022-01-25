Elton John’s tribute to Selena Quintanilla that caused a furor on Instagram

Elton John openly declared himself a fan of Selena Quintanilla (Photo: EFE / Reuters)

The legacy of Selena and Los Dinos, the band made up mostly of the singer’s brothers, Suzette and Abraham III, were, are and will be invaluable to the movement called Tex Mex in the territory bordering Mexico.

But their themes have crossed borders not only geographical, but also gender, since musicians of pop, rock, ska, reggae, jazz and a long etcetera, performed covers of Quintanill piecesa, or were openly fans of it.

This time it was Elton John’s turn, the award-winning British singer, pianist and singer-songwriter that he was even named Commander of the Order of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II, as well as appearing in the Rock Hall of Fame.

As part of your Farewell Yellow Brick Tour, a.k.a. the last tour in the singer’s career, visited the streets of Houston, where he performed on January 21 and 22 at the Toyota Center.

Elton John will end his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour in 2023 REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

There he found a mural dedicated to the queen of Tex Mex, Selena Quintanilla and took the opportunity to take a picture of her.. This mural was painted by the muralist, sculptor and graffiti artist “Empyre”.

The work began in July 2018 with the face of the singer and a few roses that start from the floor, to the wall on which it was painted, in reference to his famous song titled As the flower.

However, he decided to give it his due touch up in September 2020 with some extraordinary details to the painting, despite revealing that the building would be completely demolished in a few months. So far, it hasn’t happened.

Elton John’s tribute to Selena Quintanilla through Instagram stories (Photo: Instagram / @eltonjohn)

In the photograph, the singer added a couple of stars in the eyes of the singer’s drawing, in addition to the hashtag #EltonFarewellTour; something simple, but caused a great impact among the local community.

“Very cool when Elton John shows love for Selena”, wrote, for example, the musician AB Quintanilla, Selena’s brother, composer of many of his greatest hits, bassist for Los Dinos and founder of groups such as Kumbia Kings.

Some other comments could account for the emotion felt by the fans of the singer with the publication of the British musician:

“Try to deny Selena’s impact again when even Elton John posts about her,” the group @selenaslive wrote.

AB Quintanilla was not far behind with all the emotion he felt (IG: abquintanilla3)

But it was not the only tribute that the singer had during the last dates, the Netflix series, euphoria, used one of his songs for the third chapter of the season premiered this 2022.

The youth series was broadcast in 2019 and, due to the pandemic, the launch of the new episodes was postponed until the beginning of 2022, although had two Christmas specials during said waiting period.

Zendaya, the famous actress who plays MJ in the new Spider-Man movies, is the protagonist of euphoria, a role that even led to her winning an Emmy Award in 2019 for her breakout performance.

“I threw myself screaming that whole scene of Maddy listening to Selena Quintanilla as the Latin queen that she is”; “I died when Selena played in Euphoria”; “Seeing Maddy and Cassie listening to Como la flor de Selena was the best of the chapter” or “Maddy Pérez listening to Selena Quintanilla dressed as Selena Quintanilla is the triumph of Hispanic culture in the United States”, were some of the most outstanding comments.

