Erika Buenfil shares a flirtatious photo, is confused with Adele | INSTAGRAM

The beautifull Y popular actressErika Buenfil, has managed to win one of the viewers’ favorite places thanks to her participation in multiple soap operas, her performance allowed her to become even more famous thanks to the application tiktok where he uploaded videos, parodies, dances and more.

However, this time something very different from what we normally know about her happened, she dedicated herself to uploading a photograph to her official Instagram in which her fans believed they had seen the famous singer Adele.

With a classic look and this black and white photo, the admirers of the famous were more than surprised with how beautiful she looks, she also looks like a diva from old Hollywood movies, which is why she was confused with the aforementioned british.

In truth, if she looks very similar, Internet users have of course reacted with their likes and comments, while she also sent us a nice weekend message in which she told us that she is recovering.

Of course, his followers also came to write him compliments, but they were not lacking either. the famouswho also support each other and came to react to their piece of entertainment.

Erika Buenfil shared this photo and her fans related it to Adele.



With this photo, many people considered that she should continue making content on social networks, such as Tik Tok videos that were very good and that many miss.

For now, she will continue to focus on her recovery, on continuing to work and, of course, on doing the things she likes the most, but of course also enjoying herself and her family, she cannot forget the most important thing.

We recommend staying on Show News and continuing to enjoy the beautiful photos that Erika Buenfil gets to share, her news, curiosities and of course also the best news from the world of entertainment and celebrities.