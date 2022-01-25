Ethereum 2.0 will no longer be called Ethereum 2.0

The new version of Ethereum, until now called Ethereum 2.0, will now have another name. For reasons of security and convenience for users, the developers at the Ethereum Foundation proposed the term “consensus layer” to refer to the next form of the network.

Although for practical purposes this modification has no implications for those who use Ethereum, followers of this network should know that, from now on, it is very likely that they will find new names for things already known.

Thus, as explained in an Ethereum Foundation publication, whenever you read or hear about the “execution layer” or execution layer, users need to know that this is Ethereum 1.0 (the current version). While, with “consensus layer” or consensus layer Ethereum 2.0 will be referenced, whose completion date is not yet defined.

This is not the first change in the name of the new iteration of the network. In fact, Ethereum 2.0 originally emerged under the name “Serenity”, although that name was soon de facto abandoned.

Knowing that the “consensus layer” concept can suffer the same fate, the Ethereum blog article calls on the community to replace the previous terminology with one that provides more “clarity and consistency”.

This meme illustrated the convergence between the two blockchains on the Ethereum blog. Source: Ethereum Blog.

The reasons for the rebranding of Ethereum

Perhaps it may seem the opposite to many, but this redefinition of Ethereum has nothing to do with whims or a simple desire to “complicate life” for users. From the Ethereum Foundation they clarified that there are compelling reasons to make this decision, and there are four.

The first of these has to do with «mental models». In the cited post, it is explained that numerical naming creates a split mental model for new users, which can lead them to think that Eth1 will cease to exist when Eth2 arrives, or that one comes before the other. “Both things are a lie,” clarify the developers.

On the other hand, they point out that this new name will improve the inclusion of the network, by enable more people to understand what exactly the new initiative is about. In this sense, “consensus layer” refers better to the new model of proof-of-stake (proof of stake) that the network will adopt to validate transactions, according to the vision of the developers themselves.

The third reason is related to user safety and scam prevention. It is that the name Eth2 has been used to trick Ethereum users into exchanging their funds for fake tokens before migration to the new blockchain. The new name will help prevent these confusions, they say.

Finally, the final rationale for change has to do with providing greater clarity within the network itself. It happens that some validators have granted the symbol or ticker “Eth2” to the deposited funds to act as validators in the Beacon Chain, the original chain of the new version of Ethereum. This can cause confusion among users, since there is no such thing as an Eth2 token.

The Ethereum Transition Roadmap

Beyond the previous explanations, in the Ethereum Foundation statement they were very insistent in emphasizing that this does not imply any change in the steps towards the new version of the network.

The name change to “consensus layer” does not alter the Ethereum roadmap. Source: Ethereum Blog.

Regarding the latest developments in this regard, in December the Ethereum mining difficulty pump was delayed, as reported by CCriptoNoticias. So it is a fact that proof of work or proof of work has quite a lot of life ahead of him in Ethereum.

Meanwhile, from the Foundation continue to encourage developers to work and test the new network, even awarding rewards for their participation. It’s not an easy process, and this was demonstrated recently when the Kintsugi testnet was forked due to an error in the validation processes.

Thus, everything seems to indicate that the much talked about transition to the now called “consensus layer” will still have to wait.