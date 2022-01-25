Ethereum Meta, the cryptocurrency that gave profits of 15000000% but is a scam

Bitcoin and the rest of the cryptocurrencies fall sharply, but there is a digital currency that does not stop giving profits to its investors. Is about Ethereum Meta, a virtual currency trading at US$0.0001526 and gave gains of 15,171,200% in the last seven days .

It was built on top of the popular Ethereum smart contract network and promises “direct anonymous payments between parties”. As read on the project’s official website, Ethereum Meta transactions are totally private and coexist with “normal, non-anonymous” Ethereum transactions.

“Each user can convert non-anonymous coins (ethers) into anonymous coins, which we call Ethereum Meta. Users can send Ethereum Meta to other users and split or merge Ethereum Meta they own in any way that preserves the total value. Users can also convert Ethereum Meta back into regular Ether, obfuscating any possible traceability,” explains the cryptocurrency project.

To access Ethereum Meta and be able to buy the cryptocurrency, you need to have an Ethereum wallet like MetaMask, Proxy Wallet, Eidoo, MyEtherWallet, Parity, Ethereum Wallet Mist, and ImToken.

However, there is fine print: users are denouncing that they cannot sell and take the astronomical profits that crypto gave.

Is Ethereum Meta a scam?

According to the platform “Is this coin a scam?” which is in charge of analyzing projects automatically and assigns them a score according to their transparency, Ethereum Meta is an unsafe cryptocurrency.

Source: Is this coin a scam?

Some users on the page recounted their experience in the first person and said that they invested in the digital currency but that they still cannot withdraw their earnings from their virtual wallets.

“I bought this coin – which has no utility – and spent $700 through Coinbase. Two days later, I had $480,000 and was very happy. A few minutes later, I saw that I had $2,800,000 and I was shocked and quickly changed to collect. However, I got the worst disappointment: it cannot be sold”comments one.

“Don’t invest in this cryptocurrency, it can’t be sold when the price goes up. I have a confirmed big successful transaction showing that I exchanged this digital currency for another one but all my money disappeared and never showed up,” says another anonymous user.

“I wish this type of cryptocurrency would disappear from exchanges and Coinmarketcap. It’s cruel to see a million dollar profit in a wallet but not be able to take the profit,” concludes a third user.

How to spot a fake cryptocurrency?

Before acquiring a cryptocurrency, several points must be analyzed: on the one hand, you must follow its market capitalization and on the other hand, visualize the movements in the trading volume. It is possible to follow these two figures through platforms such as coinmarketcap.

On the other hand, when doing fundamental analysis of, for example, a traditional company, investors can learn about the purpose, have more information about the business model and the mission behind the firm.

In cryptocurrencies, there is something similar: each of the projects has behind it a founding declaration, a kind of “road map” that details who created that cryptocurrency, who invested in the project, what is the value proposition, who does the audit of the blocks of the blockchain (which are public), in which digital exchange houses they are listed, among other variables. It is important that all investors soak up this information before making an investment of their capital.

In the case of “meme” cryptocurrencies, the projects behind them are usually not 100% serious, for this reason, they are called this way.

Finally, it must be considered that the legal status depends on each particular token and, in some cases, the launches of this type of “memecoins” could be fraudulent and illegal.

MEMECOINS: HOW TO MAKE PROFITS?

A question that people have is “how do I know when to sell a cryptocurrency so as not to lose money?”. On platforms like Tradingview, experts post his technical analysis on different cryptocurrencies and they also make projections about their future prices.

If you search Tradingview for the name of the cryptocurrency, you can find predictions on when the price will hit a new high so you can know when to sell.

In addition, expert traders recommend setting a maximum profit to sell the cryptocurrency and not getting greedy with returns, because it can drop suddenly and investors can lose everything as the risk in this type of investment is high.

PUMP AND DUMP: THE DANGEROUS TECHNIQUE BEHIND MEME CRYPTOCURRENCIES

The words “pump and dump” refer to a market manipulation technique in which a group of investors pump up a cryptocurrency (or any investment) in their favor.

financial concepts “pump” Y “dump” they are used to refer to when the markets, a company, financial company, group of investors or whales (people who have a large amount of cryptocurrencies and therefore their transactions generate an impact on the price of a digital asset) manipulate the price of an asset to generate exponential profits or also when investors they go out to massively sell an asset to generate a price dropcausing other investors to lose money.

When thousands of people invest widely in an asset because they trust the meme cryptocurrency, it impacts the market and generates more liquidity. This stage is known as “pump”.

When people trust in the investment, the big investors do “dump”, that is, they sell massively and the price drops dramatically.