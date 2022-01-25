Eugenio Derbez has a sister, he knows Silvia Eugenia | INSTAGRAM

One of the comedians Y actors who have opened doors for themselves with his incredible talent, without a doubt Eugenio Derbez, his success has been so great that he has produced different television programs and even movies for Hollywood.

His fans think they know everything about him, however sometimes there are data or things that are his only sister Sylvia Eugenie.

Hardly anyone knows of its existence, the comedian Mexican She has a public life but she has decided to stay out of the spotlight and the cameras, living a slightly more relaxed life and with another type of approach.

Eugenio has never dedicated himself to mentioning things about his familyhas always focused on comedy and in the programs that he loves doing so much, but there are users who assure that it is possible that there is some situation that we do not understand about them and that is the reason why he does not talk about it.

Apparently the two lead a very separate and different life, and in fact, she also trained to be an actress, she even trained to be a stage creator, performer, producer and more skills that she developed to work in entertainment.

Silvia Eugenia is the little known sister of Eugenio Derbez.



However, we do not really know what is the reason why he did not decide to continue in this performing art, he even decided to study psychology in the United States and despite the fact that he did participate in some TV series or plays, he preferred to be living your life privately.

Not all people like the environment or being in the spotlight, being the center of attention does not suit everyone, as we know Eugenio Derbez does not have much of a problem in this regard, he even has a Reality Show with his family in which to travel around the world and make known how they are.

