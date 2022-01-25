Eva Espejo accuses Craig Harrington of verbal aggression against his players

abigail parra

Mexico City / 24.01.2022 21:53:14





without giving details, Eve Mirror, coach of the scratchedraised his voice and publicly accused Craig Harrington from having verbally assaulted royal soccer players on the field during the game at Azteca against América Femenil.

“I rarely go out to talk about a situation that happens on the field and today my fellow coach committed some fouls there. I will always defend my players and I hope that the Disciplinary will take action on the matter because the coach of the opposing team disrespected my players. I will never allow anyone to be offended under any circumstancessaid Eve.

This draws attention after Craig came to Mexican soccer with a series of controversies of abuse of authority and verbal aggression to former players of the teams in which he directed in the United States.

For his part, Hugo Ruiz, auxiliary of the azulcremas, went to a press conference because Craig was sent off at minute 64 for questioning the refereeing body.

“I don’t know, I didn’t hear anything. They expelled him and I couldn’t tell you anything about that “, commented on the matter of the denunciation of Mirror.