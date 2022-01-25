Falcao García sends a message of support to Egan Bernal after an accident – Cycling – Sports

On the morning of this Monday, the cyclist Egan Bernal He suffered an accident while training on the roads of Cundinamarca. As confirmed by the authorities, the Colombian collided with a bus that was stopped on the road near the municipality of Gachancipá.

On his Twitter account, the Colombian footballer Falcao garcia shared a few words of support for the cyclist.

The authorities pointed out that the accident It was at 10:05 in the morning on the Bogotá-Tunja highway, at kilometer 33+800, Gachancipá sector, and was caused by the closure of one side of the highway.

“The vehicles were traveling in the Tunja – Bogotá direction, when a bus-type vehicle stopped to drop off a passenger and the driver of the bicycle-type vehicle, who was traveling in the same direction and in the same lane, did not observe the maneuver made by the crashing bus-type vehicle. by the back of it,” says the road report.

It was confirmed that Egan Bernal has a diafusal fracture of the right femur and patella, in addition to other injuries.

After knowing the fact, the footballer Falcao García wished Bernal “a speedy and successful recovery”. And he added: “All of Colombia with you in this painful moment. Let’s protect and take care of cyclists on all roads in Colombia.”

A speedy and successful recovery for @Eganbernal. All Colombia with you in this painful moment. Let’s protect and take care of cyclists on all roads in Colombia. #ForceEgan. — Radamel Falcao (@FALCAO) January 24, 2022

The cyclist’s main objective this season was to go for the title of the Tour de France, but the serious injuries he presents force him to say goodbye to the attempt.