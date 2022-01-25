Famous actress loses her only son, she took her own life at 26 | AFP

The famous actress from Hollywood, Regina King, you will surely know her from movies like “The harder will fall” or “Miss Congeniality”, He is going through one of the most complicated moments in his life, he was just celebrating his son’s 26th birthday this Wednesday, January 19, 2022, when something unexpected happened a couple of days later.

The winner of Oscar for better actress confirmed the loss of his son to the media, a situation that really came in a way that devastated everyone

“Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian. You are such a shining light who cared so much about the happiness of others. Your family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thanks”.

In the first statement, it was not disclosed how things happened, but this Saturday, January 22, some media outlets were reporting that their son took his own life, something even harder to assimilate.

They got along very well, it was in 1996 when the actress became a mother at the age of 25, with her first and only child, Ian Alexander Jr.

Her baby was born thanks to her relationship with him. music producer Ian Alexander Sr, who she was married to for more than 10 years between 1997 and 2007.

Unfortunately, the actress got divorced and spent her days as a single mother, something that says that her relationship with her son was even closer, a great love, admiration and respect existed from him to her.

Regina King and her son Ian appeared together at events.



Regina also made clear on many occasions the great love she has for her son, they appeared together at many events and they have several photos together on the red carpets.

Ian was venturing into music, he managed to do several musical pieces as a singing DJ, which filled his mother with pride, he even made a dynamic to quit smoking, receiving the full support of his mother.

Her son had a presentation this January 28, unfortunately it will not be possible, we wish Regina and her relatives a speedy resignation at this sensitive moment.