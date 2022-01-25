Famous rock singer dies, a legend worldwide | AFP

It was all one legend of the music rock, one of the most successful and largest in that industry has passed away, unfortunately a news that arrived in the early hours of Friday, January 21.

Meat Loaf, the legendary singer who to his 74 years He lost his life and it is not known exactly how it happened, we only received the information and his relatives have received many messages of support.

“Our hearts are more than rats to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf has lost his life, he left surrounded by his wife Deborah, their daughters Amanda Y Pearl, as well as his closest friends ”, we could read in the statement that was made through the networks accompanied by a photo of the artist.

The family also wanted to communicate that despite the fact that he is no longer with us physically, he will continue to be in the hearts of the public, asking them not to stop enjoying the music and to continue appreciating everything he managed to do in rock, a totally dedicated heart. to that entertainment: “Don’t stop rocking”.

Michael Lee Aday was the full name of Meat Loaf, he was always dedicated to music, from a very young age he managed to make some of his hits, one of his best-selling titles was “Bad Out of Hell”.

Meat Loaf was fired by his family and fans on social media.



His family also expressed that they knew how much he meant to his fans, all that love he received as an artist and losing a man as special as him has been very painful.

Much of his career was in his band called with his own stage name Meat Loaf, there he had a unit to give everything, but it was not only his band, but he also participated in some other areas such as music and also participated in the club of the fight giving life to Robert Paulsen.

for the moment Meat Loaf rests in peace and early resignation for his relatives.