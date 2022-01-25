Father Joseph Espaillat, New York Rapper Priest, Becomes Youngest US Bishop at 45 – NBC New York (47)

Admin 40 mins ago News Leave a comment 37 Views

What you should know

  • A Bronx priest with a podcast and rap music talent is set to become the youngest bishop in the United States and one of the youngest in the world, as the Vatican announced a series of appointments Tuesday.
  • Father Joseph Espaillat, 45, currently pastor of the parish of San Antonio de Paduah, was named auxiliary bishop of the archdiocese.
  • Espaillat, often called “Father J” online, is a former parochial vicar and pastor of St. Peter’s Parish in Yonkers, parochial vicar of Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Parish in Manhattan, and Director of Youth Ministry for the archdiocese. .

NEW YORK — A Bronx priest with a podcast and rap music talent will become the youngest bishop in the United States and one of the youngest in the world, as the Vatican announced a series of appointments Tuesday.

Father Joseph Espaillat, 45, currently pastor of the parish of San Antonio de Paduah, was named auxiliary bishop of the archdiocese. He will be ordained to the episcopate on March 1 along with Father John Bonnici, who was also elevated to auxiliary bishop.

The Catholic News Agency reported that Espaillat would be the youngest American bishop, almost 15 months younger than the next on the list.

Espaillat, often called “Father J” online, is a former parochial vicar and pastor of St. Peter’s Parish in Yonkers, parochial vicar of Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Parish in Manhattan, and Director of Youth Ministry for the archdiocese. . He was ordained a priest in 2003.

He previously launched a podcast and YouTube series last year called “Sainthood in the City” and has also been seen rapping in various YouTube videos.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Mayor of New York says he will fight violence with a coordinated security plan

New York – Mayor of New YorkEric Adams said today that the crisis of violence …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved