Father Joseph Espaillat, New York Rapper Priest, Becomes Youngest US Bishop at 45 – NBC New York (47)

NEW YORK — A Bronx priest with a podcast and rap music talent will become the youngest bishop in the United States and one of the youngest in the world, as the Vatican announced a series of appointments Tuesday.

Father Joseph Espaillat, 45, currently pastor of the parish of San Antonio de Paduah, was named auxiliary bishop of the archdiocese. He will be ordained to the episcopate on March 1 along with Father John Bonnici, who was also elevated to auxiliary bishop.

The Catholic News Agency reported that Espaillat would be the youngest American bishop, almost 15 months younger than the next on the list.

Espaillat, often called “Father J” online, is a former parochial vicar and pastor of St. Peter’s Parish in Yonkers, parochial vicar of Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Parish in Manhattan, and Director of Youth Ministry for the archdiocese. . He was ordained a priest in 2003.

He previously launched a podcast and YouTube series last year called “Sainthood in the City” and has also been seen rapping in various YouTube videos.