Fed could tighten monetary policy as of March, predicts Goldman Sachs – El Financiero

Economists at Goldman Sachs see a risk that the Federal Reserve (Fed) tightens its monetary policy at its meetings starting in March, a more aggressive approach than the financial group currently anticipates.

Led by Jan Hatzius, the firm’s analysts said in a weekend briefing to clients that they currently expect Fed interest rate hikes in March, June, September and December, and for the central bank to announce the start of of a reduction in its balance in July.

They mentioned that inflationary pressures mean “risks are tipped a bit to the upside from our baseline”, and there is a chance that Fed officials will act “at every meeting until the inflation picture changes”.

“This raises the possibility of a further increase or earlier balance announcement in May, and of more than four increases this year. We could imagine a number of potential triggers for a shift to rate hikes at back-to-back meetings,” they said.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and his colleagues met this week amid expectations they will signal a willingness to raise rates from near zero in March.

Among the possible stimuli for even tighter monetary policy would be a further rise in long-term inflation expectations, or another inflation surprise, Goldman Sachs economists said.

They noted that they had already been concerned about the inflation outlook due to the impact of the omicron variant and continued strength in wage growth.