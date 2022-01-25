Felipe VI visits La Fortaleza and attends protocol acts in the San Juan mayor’s office

On his second day of visiting Puerto Rico, the King of Spain, Philip VIvisited La Fortaleza on Tuesday, from where he later left for the mayor of San Juanwhere he offered his first statements to the country.

Felipe VI arrived on time at the Palacio de Santa Catalina, at 9:00 am, where a meeting with the governor was scheduled Peter Pierluisiwho received the Spanish monarch together with other officials yesterday, Monday, upon his arrival on the island.

After a tour of La Fortaleza, guided by the chief executive, the Spanish king addressed the Siervas de María sisters for several minutes, who have a convent next to the executive mansion.

From there, the king of Spain left at about 9:50 am with the governor on a walk through the cobblestones of Old San Juan to the capital’s mayor’s office, where he received the mayor at 10:02 am, Michael Romero.

On his way down Calle del Cristo, the monarch made several brief stops at some shops. He also stopped briefly at the San Juan Bautista Cathedral.

Review the incidents here:

The protocol acts in the Chapter Hall of the capital’s mayor’s office began after 10:40 am, with a message from Mayor Romero.

“Today this room is once again enlarged upon receiving the visit of His Majesty, who arrives from the Motherland to accompany us and share with our people one of the days of events that we have developed to commemorate the 500th anniversary of the founding of our city. This is a morning of celebration, of unity and integration for the entire Hispanic community with which we share the same historical, cultural and idiomatic roots”, said the municipal executive.

In his first statements since arriving in Puerto Rico, the Spanish monarch expressed joy and emotion at being on Puerto Rican soil. In passing, he thanked the mayor of San Juan for honoring him with the key to the capital city.

“I want to congratulate the people of Puerto Rico and in particular the people of San Juan for this anniversary, for all the events scheduled to celebrate it and a celebration that has to serve, without a doubt, to remember how much unites us, to renew those ties, to reaffirm our effects and to evoke our common past”, projection.

Some of the figures who participated in the meeting with Felipe VI in the capital’s mayor’s office are the former mayors Hernan Padilla, Hector Luis Acevedo Y Jorge Santinias well as former governors Luis Fortuno Y Alexander Garcia Padilla. Also present are the former governor Wanda Vazquez Garced and the President of the Senate, Joseph Louis Dalmau.

Felipe VI was invited by the mayor of San Juan, through the Spanish ambassador in Washington DC, on the occasion of the commemoration of the 500th anniversary of the founding of the capital city, which began last year and continues until this year. The king’s visit should have taken place last December, but it was not possible due to the coronavirus pandemic. COVID-19.

Felipe VI arrived on time at 9:00 am at the Palacio de Santa Catalina. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

There he was received by Governor Pedro Pierluisi. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

The Spanish monarch toured La Fortaleza with Pierluisi. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

The King of Spain and the Governor walk together from the Fortress to the Mayor of San Juan. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

Felipe VI arrived yesterday, Monday, at the Muñiz Base. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

King Felipe VI from Fortaleza Street with Governor Pedro Pierluisi. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

On his tour of Calle del Cristo, the monarch made several brief stops at some shops. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

The Spanish king is on the island to celebrate the 500th anniversary of the founding of San Juan. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

Felipe VI was invited by the mayor of San Juan, through the Spanish ambassador in Washington DC (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

Felipe VI’s agenda will be focused mainly on the possibility of developing international business relations with Puerto Rico. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

The King of Spain also briefly visited the Sister Servants of Mary. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

The King of Spain, Felipe VI, walks with Governor Pedro PIerluisi towards the Mayor’s Office of San Juan. (Teresa Canino Rivera)

The Spanish king spoke briefly with the governor before entering La Fortaleza. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

The King of Spain, Felipe VI, from the balcony of the Fortress together with Governor Pedro Pierluisi. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

The King of Spain talks with Governor Pedro Pierluisi from the intersection of Calle Fortaleza and Calle del Cristo in Old San Juan. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

The King of Spain, Felipe VI, and the Governor Pedro Pierluisi walk along Calle del Cristo towards the Mayor’s Office in San Juan. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

The Spanish monarch made his first expressions on the island during his visit to the San Juan mayor’s office. (Teresa Canino Rivera)

The Spanish king expressed being happy to be in Puerto Rico. (Teresa Canino Rivera)

For his part, Romero stressed that Felipe VI’s visit shows the unity between the island and Spain. (Teresa Canino Rivera)

On the outskirts of the mayor’s office of San Juan arrived curious and opposed to the visit of the Spanish king. (Teresa Canino Rivera)

King Felipe VI together with the mayor of San Juan, Miguel Romero. (Teresa Canino Rivera)

As part of his agenda, Felipe VI will participate in an economic forum and will visit the Puerto Rico Museum of Art. (Teresa Canino Rivera)

The king arrived on Monday at approximately 5:35 pm, and 10 minutes later he got off the plane that was carrying him, identified as the Kingdom of Spain.

The ship had an American flag at each end of the cabin. Felipe VI got off the plane to be immediately greeted by the Governor and the Mayor of San Juan, who were accompanied by the Secretary of State, Omar Marrero; the consul of Spain in Puerto Rico, Joseph Bosch; and the Spanish ambassador in Washington DC, Santiago Cabanas.

His arrival was marked by the demolition of a statue of Juan Ponce de León in a plaza in Old San Juan earlier in the day, and that was later reinstated amid a heated demonstration.

The agenda of Felipe VI, 53, will be focused mainly on the possibility of developing international business relationships with Puerto Rico. Among the activities that the Spanish monarch will attend this Tuesday is a business summit between Spain and Puerto Rico with businessmen from both countries.