Five Devices To Make Life Easier For An Elderly Person – News Technology – Technology

Technology is changing the world and for this reason it is necessary to find tools that users feel comfortable with, especially those who are not familiar with day-to-day digital developments.

These are five devices for someone of the third age that can facilitate their life and their relationship with technology

Smartphone

One of the most recommended for its characteristics is Apolo, a Smartphone with 4G technology that is designed for older adults and has applications such as WhatsApp or Facebook.

It also has an assist button for geolocation (GPS) and a stable and easy-to-use charging base.

However, other smartphones that are of a good size and have GPS are also suggested for any eventuality. Undoubtedly, a cell phone with easy handling provides more confidence and an element of adequate entertainment.

smart pillbox

As the years go by, medicines become a permanent companion, either to support health or to prevent future illnesses.

However, memory is not an eternal gift and a technological aid is not bad. An invention for this problem is the Ellie Smart Pill Box, a device that looks like a phone but sends notifications and reports if the routines are carried out correctly.

home speakers

On many occasions, relating to technology is not an easy task and it is that the shortcuts, patterns and even the applications themselves become confusing for someone who does not use them frequently, for this reason an assistant can make things easier.

speakers like Alexa or the Google Nest Mini with compact devices that respond to commands for you and can even be connected to cell phones or different appliances that have similar technology so that people only have to ask for things to be done.

For example, play music, turn the lights on or off, or activate the home alarm. These are alternatives you can do life is easier in times where technology is advancing by leaps and bounds.

smart vacuum cleaners

Following the same line of home automation (technology for the home), an alternative that can make life easier and avoid the fatigue of cleaning a space are smart vacuum cleaners.

Appliances that are turned on and they automatically begin to advance through the rooms cleaning the floor and leaving it spotless, without the users having to make more effort.

In addition, these types of electrical appliances are even stored by themselves since on many occasions it is enough to locate the point where it must be organized so that it ends its journey there, without having to search for it throughout the premises.

technological alarm

Security must be a first-hand issue and so that people can keep calm, a tool that can be very useful is the RingAlarm. A surveillance system that contains a base installation, a contact sensor, motion detector, keypad, and range extender.

In addition, it is compatible with voice assistants such as Alexa, so that it can be managed by means of this technology

