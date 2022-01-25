Five former military patrolmen sentenced to more than 30 years in prison for crimes against humanity – Prensa Libre

Those sentenced for found guilty of enslavement and rape of Achí women during the internal armed conflict.

The High Risk Court “A” found guilty this Monday, January 24, of crimes against humanity five former members of the Civil Self-Defense Patrols (PAC), to whom he imposed a sentence of 30 years in prison in the Achí Women Case.

“The judges consider that in the case of the Achi women they were subjected to systematized rapes and domestic slavery. On the one hand they were sexually violated and on the other hand they did not have any type of psychosocial support since they were singled out by the community itself”, refers the sentence.

He adds: “We firmly believe in the testimonies of the women who were raped and we know that each one of them constitutes an individuality, which we value and respect.”

The case of the Achí women, originally from Baja Verapaz, brings together 36 women victims during the armed conflict who suffered continuous sexual violations at the hands of these former patrolmen who managed to be identified.

Although the complaints were filed in 2011, it was not until January 6 that the trial against those mentioned began and two weeks later, the Court will present its arguments for the subsequent sentence.

Sentenced

Benvenuto Ruiz Aquino, 30 years in prison for duties against humanity

Bernardo Ruiz Aquino, 30 years old, for duties against humanity

Damián Cuxun Alvarado, 30 years old, for duties against humanity

Francisco Cuxum Alvarado, 30 years old, for duties against humanity

Gabriel Cuxún Alvarado, 40 years old, for duties against humanity (30), suppression and alteration of Civil Status (8) and public use of an assumed name (2)

In the last week of the trial, the court heard fifteen witness testimonies and in advance of evidence, in addition to knowing six expert opinions that presented the consequences of sexual violence against these women.

One of the testimonies presented in advance of evidence was that of the nun Gregoria Barcárcel of the Daughters of Charity congregation, who since 1976 have been based in Rabinal with social programs that assist the population.

As he mentioned, in the last five years of the 1970s, They managed to work well until the repression increased in 1980, when the population of Rabinal warned them not to go to the place because of the risks they could run.