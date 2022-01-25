Four Attorneys General Sue Google for Misleading Users and Tracking Their Location Data

Four United States prosecutors sued the technology company Google on Monday for misleading its users into believing that they had the option to protect their location data.

Prosecutors in Texas, Washington, Indiana and the District of Columbia accuse Google of continuing to access that information, even when users they thought they could avoid it and control it, according to the EFE news agency.

“(Google) made it virtually impossible for users to prevent the company from accessing their location data,” Karl Racine, attorney for the District of Columbia (in Washington, the country’s capital), said in a statement, accusing the giant of the Internet of “deceiving and manipulating” people.





Google collects location data through the Google Maps application, according to the lawsuit. dpa/picture alliance via Getty Images

According to the plaintiffs, “there is no effective way” so that someone who has a phone with an Android operating system, or who uses the search engine or the Google Maps service on other devices, can prevent Google from compiling information about their location.

[Google pospone el regreso de sus trabajadores a la oficina hasta nuevo aviso]

“Put simply: Even if a user’s mobile device is configured to deny Google access to location data, the company finds a way to still track that information,” the lawsuit says, as reported by The Wall Street Journal. Journal.

Google also continues to track people’s movements through its search engine, the application Google Maps and WiFi and Bluetooth services.

“The attorneys general are presenting a case based on inaccurate statements and outdated statements about our configuration,” said José Castañeda, a spokesman for Google, according to The New York Times. “We have always built privacy features into our products and provided strong controls for location data. We will vigorously defend ourselves and set the record straight.”

A 2018 investigation by The Associated Press (AP) agency had already shown that Google records user movements, even when they explicitly request that it not do so.

Computer science researchers at Princeton University confirmed these findings.

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, is already facing several lawsuits in the United States for alleged practices contrary to antitrust laws. The largest of these was presented by the Department of Justice of the Government of former President Donald Trump, and continues with the Government of Joe Biden.