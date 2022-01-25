Francis Ngannou reacts to Dana White’s absence

Getty Francis Ngannou has Jon Jones pending

AND

he Cameroonian Francis Ngannou retained his heavyweight belt by defeating Cyril Gane, but at the end of the fight that was not the most remarkable thing that happened at UFC 270 this past Saturday. What was said was that promoter Mick Maynard was the one who put the belt on him after winning a unanimous decision against the Frenchman.

What was most intriguing was that White was there to crown Deiveson Figueiredo in the co-main event of the night when he was crowned champion of the flyweight division for the second time in his career.

This was something that the monarch of the category noticed and let him know in his post-fight press conference.





Play



Francis Ngannou Reacts to Dana White Not Putting Belt Around His Waist | UFC 270 | MMA Fighting #UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou spoke to reporters after unifying the title against Ciryl Gane at #UFC270, his contract status with the UFC, his feelings toward Gane and his former coach Fernand Lopez, and the knee injury he suffered prior to the fight. Subscribe to MMA Fighting on YouTube: goo.gl/dYpsgH Subscribe to The MMA Hour… 2022-01-23T08:59:01Z

I do not know. You have to ask him,” Ngannou said when asked why White didn’t stay to put the belt around his waist. “No, I have nothing to do about it. I think that was his decision. I’m about to ask about that too.”

Of course, Ngannou has been involved in a very public battle with the UFC over his contract after failing to come to terms with the promotion on a new deal before Saturday night.

In addition to White not appearing in the cage to give Ngannou his belt, the UFC president was also absent in action at the post-fight press conference. White is a constant presence at post-fight press conferences, especially after a UFC pay-per-view like the one that took place in Anaheim this weekend.

“Wow, okay, I didn’t know that either,” Ngannou said after being told White skipped the news conference.

Follow the UFC page on Facebook for Heavy Y Right now for the latest news, rumors and content!

What will be the future of Ngannou?

According to MMA Fighting, Ngannou actually fought out his current contract with victory over Gane, though the exact terms of when he might be considered a free agent are still unknown due to a “champion clause” the UFC normally holds anyone with a title. belt in promotion.

The fighter is represented by Marquel Martin of Creative Artists Agency, a company that has been a rival of the UFC. He had revealed in an interview more than a month ago that the promotion had not contacted him in six months in order to renegotiate his client’s contract.

In that interview, Martin said that the UFC is the “best promotion in the industry” and that “at the end of the day it has to make sense for Francis. At the end of the day, I work for Francis. He and I spent a lot of time talking and trying to figure out, ‘Okay, what does that mean for his future?’ We’ve had a lot of back and forth with the UFC, but to be honest with you, I haven’t heard from the UFC since, I mean, June,” he admitted on the Throwing Down Podcast with Renee Young and Miesha Tate.

The story between Ngannou and White

The Cameroonian became heavyweight champion last March at UFC 260 by defeating Stipe Miocic. But the relationship between the fighter and White deteriorated after a public dispute that arose after negotiations between the two.

In addition, White wanted Ngannou to defend his title three months later, when the fighter refused, White decided to establish an interim title that Gane ended up winning by defeating Derrick Lewis at UFC 265.

READ MORE: [IMÁGENES Y VIDEO] This is the damage caused by devastating tornado in Kentucky