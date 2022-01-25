Free Mental Health Centers for Chicago and Illinois Residents | Univision Chicago WGBO

The violence that exists in Chicago and its surroundings has claimed the lives of several children, the most recent case being that of Melissa Ortega , an 8-year-old girl who was a Mexican migrant and who lost her life after being shot in the head with a firearm.
Given this, the mental health of the smallest of the house could be compromised, because if the acts of violence are added to the symptoms of anxiety or depression caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the ideal is that children and young people receive help.
Here is a list of local organizations and resources for anyone seeking help or support for their mental health:
The Erikson Institute, located in Little Village (26th and Harding) to offer mental health services in Spanish to children from 0 to 5 years of age. For more information call 773.820-9488
Mount Sinai Hospital Rainbow Program: 773-257-4750
The Nami Metro Suburban organization opened a care center in the suburb of Summit in order to offer free counseling and therapy services for those who are experiencing situations of stress, anxiety, depression, among other mental or psychosocial disorders. The place will be open every day from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm and will serve people over 18 years of age. No medical plan required.
Luis Disotaur, coordinator of NAMI Chicago, assures that this year “people of all ages” have called to ask for support with the treatment of their mental health problems, many of which have arisen or worsened due to the coronavirus pandemic.
NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 Monday through Friday, or you can text “NAMI” to 741741 for free, confidential advice 24/7 .
Sandra Mosqueda, director of the A Strong U program, explains that they are providing education and therapy services for adolescents on issues such as anxiety, depression, drugs and violence. She assures that the objective of the initiative is that young people have “a safe place where they can come, feel accepted and talk about how they feel.” For more information you can call 773 581 1900.
The initiative arises as a need to address the traumas that several CPS students and families have developed in the midst of the difficult times that the pandemic has unleashed. It is estimated that the program will cost close to 24 million dollars per year.
Sandy Meléndez, a spokeswoman for Rincon Family Services, assured that this place, located in Irving Park, is dedicated to helping the community with their mental health through follow-up counselors and therapies. Meléndez also stated that anyone over 18 years of age can come from Monday to Friday, from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm, and receive assistance.
For more than 100 years, Mental Health America of Illinois is a statewide nonprofit organization in Illinois that addresses the full spectrum of mental and emotional disorders.
The City of Chicago has a search engine to find mental health services and resources in your area. Click here.
Help lines in Chicago:
Illinois Line: 1-866-359-7953
Help lines in Illinois:
The Illinois Department of Human Services has assistance with mental health services by calling toll-free 1-866-359-7953 (voice) or 1-866-880-4459 (TTY), or through www.illinoismentalhealthcollaborative.com