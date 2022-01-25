Frida Sofía, daughter of Alejandra Guzmán, was arrested in Miami

The daughter of Mexican singer Alejandra Guzmán, Frida Sofía, was arrested in Miami early on Monday, January 24, while she was in a restaurant in that American city.

As announced by the international media, which had access to the arrest record of the influencer and model, Frida Sofía Guzmán Pinal was arrested for disturbing public order and for resisting at the time of her arrest. In addition, they published the photograph of her that the authorities took of her in which it is verified that she is the only daughter of the interpreter of Eternally beautiful.

Frida Sofía was released this Monday, after her family paid a $1,500 bond.

For both charges, he was imposed a total fine of $1,500, which hours later his family paid so that he could be released on bail. At the time of her release, the young woman was alone.

“You know what the saddest thing is? That no one from my family is here. I literally had nowhere to go, so you can see that this fame and glamor is not 24/7 and it is not how they paint it, “said the young woman in statements to the press, after being released.

According to the television program Wake up America, The 29-year-old went to dinner at the Joia restaurant in Miami Beach on Sunday night, January 23. While she was there, the manager asked her to leave the restaurant, to which the young woman refused and so they called the police.

Apparently, when the authorities arrived at the site and asked her to leave, the young woman refused to leave and even pushed the police officers. That, finally, would have been the reason why they arrested her.

“The manager didn’t like me and that’s why they kicked me out. They took me out very ugly and said it was because I had stolen a bottle of water (…). I was arrested because I interrupted the flow del Joia, but this seems unfair to me”, Frida said in statements to Wake up America.

In addition, the young woman showed some bruises on her arms, which, according to her, were caused by the force with which the restaurant’s security guards grabbed her to remove her from the site.

It should be remembered that, at present, the young woman maintains no communication with her mother.