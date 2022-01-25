Frida Sofía Guzmán performs the song “Soy el mouse”, a corrido dedicated to her uncle and grandfather “El Chapo”

Frida Sofia Guzman is the new revelation of the Mexican regional, her name sounds more and more because she is a very talented young woman, but she is also one of the granddaughters of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.

Now spread in social networks a recording in which the talented young woman appears on stage, but the novelty and what was pointed out by some users is the song she sang.

This is the hit “Soy el mouse”, a corrido dedicated to Ovid Y “El Chapo”, relatives of the new star of the regional mexican, so he did not hesitate to sing the lyrics of the song.

“I am the mouse. I am Ovid, I am Guzman, a son of Shorty. I am brother of Alfredito and of Archivald. And by the way I apologize for the culiacanazo. I didn’t fight, because my daughters’ lives came first So that they know that I don’t know fear. A Guzman he is not intimidated, except by those from the government”, says the part of the song.

Who is Frida Sofia Guzman?

She’s daughter of Edgar Guzman and granddaughter of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzman, I participate in “I have talent, a lot of talent” where he made a spectacular participation showing his great talent for music.

She is 16 years old and is very active on social networks where she uploads videos singing songs by great exponents of music, some of them are “How expensive I am paying” by The Plebes of the Ranch, “A Million Springs” by Vicente Fernandez and “Oblivion does not come” by Jenni Rivera.

